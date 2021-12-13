The United Kingdom raised the alert level to 4 for the Omicron variant

NHS ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital, in a file image. EFE / EPA / ANDY RAIN



The British authorities raised the alert status to Level 4 due to the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, an unprecedented level since last May.

Medical officials from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland reported that recommended raising the alert level from 3 to 4 after noting a rapid expansion of infections of the new variant.

Level 5 is the risk of collapse of health services, while Level 4 reflects a “high level of contagion”. Level 3 is that of “viruses in general circulation” and Level 2 is that of low number of cases and infections. Level 1 indicates that the virus is no longer present.

The joint communiqué of the authorities of the four nations reflects that the omicron variant is spreading much faster than the delta variant and that the protection of vaccines for symptomatic disease has been reduced.

“The severity data will be clearer in a few weeks, but omicron hospitalizations are already a reality and are expected to increase rapidly”, They indicated. In addition, they asked the population to get vaccinated, to get the booster dose, keep the rooms ventilated, wear a mask, get tested often and isolate themselves as soon as symptoms appear.

In addition, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is scheduled to address the nation in a televised speech at 8:00 p.m. this Sunday in which, according to sources from the BBC, no new restrictions will be announced.

In England those over 30 years of age can request the booster dose from this Monday and in Scotland those between 18 and 29 years old can do it throughout the week. Wales, England and Scotland expect to have given the booster dose to the entire adult population by the end of January. Northern Ireland now provides the booster dose for those over 30 years of age.

The Health Ministry also announced on Sunday that from Tuesday, contact cases of fully vaccinated people will have to undergo antigen testing for seven days. Those who are not vaccinated must remain in isolation for ten days.

These measures are in addition to the strategy announced by Johnson as a return to teleworking and the use of a health passport in some places., which will be voted on Tuesday by Parliament.

The United Kingdom is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic with about 146,000 deaths and about 50,000 new infections every day.

