the three targeted by America for reinforcements

There is something that became more than clear with the incorporation of Diego Valdes (which, by the way, will be closed when the results of the weekly medical check-ups are available), and it is that the main male staff of the Eagles of America What is the Argentine driving? Santiago Solari, must decongest the quota of foreigners for two specific reasons.

The first, because otherwise it will have players without being able to include in the list of good faith of the contest of the MX League (in this case it would be for him 2022 Clausura Tournament). And the second, because if you want to have a greater margin for searching in the Stove Soccer, must not have limitations regarding players born outside of Mexican territory.

That is why the directive of the Eagles, would already have three players selected to vacate places for foreigners. According to the international sports signal ESPN, those targeted are: Renato Ibarra, Nicolás Benedetti and Leonardo Suárez. In all cases they rang to go in the previous pass market, but finally they stayed in Coapa.

What is the contractual situation of the elements mentioned with the America club? On the one hand, the Ecuadorian ends his contract on June 30, 2023. On the other, the Argentine, on December 31, 2024. While the Colombian, in his case, ends his relationship also in 2024, but only on 31 from December.

The details of the arrival of Diego Valdés to CDMX

The Eagles of America They’ve already got their first reinforcement. Is about Diego Valdes scored by Santos Laguna. The Chilean has already passed through the facilities of the Coapa complex, underwent the first medical check-ups and will sign his contract in the next few hours. It is expected that in the week the Cream blue make the official announcement.