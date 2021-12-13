The technical failure in the Champions League draw

The UEFA it is involved, once again, in controversy. The draw for

Eighth of Final of the Champions League

It was carried out on two occasions and, according to the agency, it was due to a “technical failure” that has turned its eyes towards the process.

The first draw of the Champions League had determined a cross between the Real Madrid and the Benfica, while in the second, the team of Carlo Ancelotti stood in front of the PSG from Lionel messi.

It might interest you: “Let’s remind UEFA who Real Madrid is”: Florentino’s threat



Lionel Messi wins his seventh Ballon d’Or

UEFA’s “technical failure”

It all started when the name of the Villarreal. The ‘Yellow Submarine’ got his ticket on the last day by defeating the Atalanta. However, the draw determined that he would face the Manchester United, which was not possible because they had shared a group. The ‘Red Devils’ sphere didn’t have to be in that hype.

Later, the name of the Atlético de Madrid and after the first error, the Manchester United He was no longer listed as one of his possible rivals and instead included Liverpool, with whom the ‘colchoneros’ had shared a group.

Giogio marchetti, director of the UEFA, he even mentioned that in addition to the Spanish teams, Atleti could not face even the Liverpool for having been colleagues in the sector, nor Manchester United because his name “had already come out.”

The first crosses of the Round of 16

The first draw had left an attractive duel between Manchester United Y Paris Saint Germain. One more time Lionel messi versus

Cristiano Ronaldo

. Meanwhile he Ajax from Edson alvarez would go to the field of Inter de Milan.

– Benfica vs Real Madrid

– Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern Munich

– Inter vs Ajax

– Chelsea vs Lille

– Villarreal vs Manchester City

– Salzburg vs Liverpool

– Sporting vs Juventus

– PSG vs Manchester United

The new crosses in the Eighth Final of the Champions League

– Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

– Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

– Ajax vs Benfica

– Chelsea vs Lille (it was the only one who did not change)

– Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United

– Villarreal vs Juventus

– Inter Milan vs Liverpool

– PSG vs Real Madrid