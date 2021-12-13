The short party dresses of the famous at a low cost price

If there is one thing that we love about fashion compared to the rest of things, those are the impeccable and exuberant party looks. The glitters, sequins, velvet and different dreamy fabrics make them the most elegant outfits in our dressing room. But yes, we always get inspiration from the different outfits worn by the most iconic celebrities in the world of fashion: Sharon Stone, Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston... All of them managed to enlighten us with their outfits. For this reason, we have decided to make a compilation of her best night looks to achieve a similar version at an affordable price. Can you ask for more? We already anticipated it, no.

Betting on short dresses is always a good option. Still in winter. We already explained a few weeks ago how to wear them during these months to be elegant while being warm, so there is no valid excuse. There are infinite styles and designs, but they all have something in common: they feel great and enhance the legs a lot.

Reason why each and every one of the women who live on this planet have bet on them countless times. Among which are included -obviously- the celebrities more inspiring. Lady di with its elegant little black dress, Angelina Jolie with her sexy sequined look or the sophisticated and eye-catching fuchsia dress from Olivia Palermo are some of the most remarkable examples. But there are many more and -as we said- we have found the ‘low cost’ versions of them to feel like a true fashion expert. Do not miss it!

Mariah Carey’s very elegant short velvet and glitter dress

Fitted, with sweetheart neckline, velvet and sparkle detail. This is the short Mariah Carey dress that we fell in love with so much in 1991. It has gone down in history.

Zara jewel strap dress for € 29.95

Rita Ora’s eye-catching red feather dress

Feathers are one of the trends that is sweeping the most among the fashion-savvy prescribers. And Rita Ora managed to fall in love with this great look.

Short dress with feathers by Mango for € 49.99

Sharon Stone’s sensual plunging neckline and see-through black dress

Sharon Stone is one of the biggest style icons in the world of fashion and this explosive dress she wore could not not be missing in this article. We needed to get hold of him.

Dress with a V-neckline and transparencies from Zara for € 29.95

Victoria Beckham’s satin halter neck dress

Although Victoria took it there in 2004, the truth is that satin dresses with a halter neck are one of the trends that are sweeping this season the most. In fact, many celebrities they have bet on them.

Zara satin halter neck dress for € 29.95

Angelina Jolie’s dazzling sequin dress

Sequins are a ‘must-have’ in party looks. And this wonderful Angelina Jolie dress had to appear yes or yes.

H&M short sequin dress in black for € 24.99

Lady Di’s Unforgettable Black Mini Dress

They call it the dress of revenge. East little black dress worn by Diana of Wales has become one of the most iconic and memorable short dresses in fashion due to the history behind it, but the dress is truly sensational.

Asos Bardot Mini Dress for € 22.45

Madonna’s romantic satin dress with bow detail

How to forget the wonderful romantic dress in hot pink that the most iconic singer of all time wore. Satin, short, with bow … It has it all.

Short satin dress with long sleeves from Zara for € 29.95

Julia Roberts’ Wrap and Ruffle Short Dress

The actress opted to wear one of the simplest but elegant outfits. A classic short wrap dress with gathers with which it is impossible to fail.

Mango wrap neckline dress for € 39.99

Demi Moore’s sensational and elegant puff sleeve dress



Fitted dress with contrasting pleated sleeves of the English Court for € 65

Jennifer Aniston’s sassy leather look with a perkins collar

Leather is a trend this fall-winter. And the truth is that in the party looks it is the most devastating. Jennifer Aniston bet on him and the success was overwhelming.

Zara black leather and perkins neck mini dress for € 29.95

Rihanna’s simple white strapless dress

The singer is the queen of party looks. This time, Rihanna opted for a basic fitted sleeveless outfit that suited her wonderfully.

H&M short strapless dress for € 9.99

Bella Hadid’s eye-catching silver sequin dress

There is no better decision than to go for a strapless minidress full of silver sequins. It is a very elegant, feminine and very, very striking option.

Zara short dress with straps and sequins for € 29.95

Olivia Palermo’s elegant and striking blazer dress

As we said, it is a great classic with which it is impossible to fail. This time, Olivia Palermo has chosen it in a striking fuchsia color perfect to stand out on the most glamorous nights.

Zara fuchsia wrap dress for € 39.95

Kaley Cuoco’s glamorous nude sequined dress

The celebrity could not have been more successful in deciding to wear this dress. Sequins, transparencies, nude … Could it be one of the best options?

Short nude dress with glitter from the English Court for € 129

