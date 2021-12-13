The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is completely filtered in real photos

You can already see the first real photos that confirm the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

By now, the design of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 It is no longer a secret. Multiple leaks have already revealed what Samsung’s next reference smartphones will look like, which should be presented at some point in early 2022.

However, today, for the first time, we got a glimpse of the three models that will give life to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series in real photographs, still letting us see more details of the design of this new trio of devices.

So are the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Note

Filtration comes from the hand of Twitter user and portal editor 91Mobiles Yogesh brar. Have been shared two different images, where the back of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22, as well as the most advanced model of the family, known as Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, or Galaxy S22 Note according to the latest rumors.

You can see how the The design of the two smaller models is very reminiscent of the current Galaxy S21 design., with the difference that, in this case, the rear has a glossy finish, and it appears to be constructed of glass rather than plastic.

The camera system of these two models would be made up of three cameras arranged vertically, located inside a glass module. It is also possible to find an LED flash.

For its part, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S22 Note would have a radically different design from the other two terminals, with a rectangular format and straight marked corners in the style of the Galaxy Note. It would also be the only one of the models with a matte back, and the model chosen by Samsung to equip the latest photographic advances, thanks to a total of five different cameras.

For now, it is not clear when the presentation of the new Galaxy S22 will be held, but it is most likely that we will have to wait until well into the next year 2022 to know all the details about this trio of devices. Before that time comes, we have yet to attend the presentation of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

