The Redmi Note 11 4G global will arrive with SD 680 and this would be its price

The Redmi Note 11 series is getting closer to landing globally. A series that will be different from the one presented in China last October and of which we already know some details of its base model, the Redmi Note 11 4G.

Although in China all the models of the series have come standard with 5G connectivity, Xiaomi will maintain a model with 4G for the global market that allows it to continue competing in price in the mid-range. Thus We will have two versions of the Redmi Note 11 with and without 5G.

Unlike the variants for China powered by MediaTek, rumors suggest that all models in the series would arrive with processors developed by Qualcomm. The first to be confirmed is the Note 11 with the Snapdragon 680.

The Redmi Note 11 4G will be available in three configurations of 6 / 64GB, 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB of RAM and storage respectively. The latest rumors suggest that heThe basic configuration would start at 176 euros.

For the first time the global version of the Redmi Note 11 series would arrive differing so much from its Chinese counterpart. Modifying its processor, variants and even modifications in its design. But it’s not surprising given that Asian models will arrive globally under the POCO brand.

