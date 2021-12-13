the reasons why Club América would go looking for Israel Reyes

The Eagles of America They are in the process of restructuring. Is that the frustration suffered in the second half of 2021 with the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Big party of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX with Pumas UNAM and defeat in the end of the Concacaf Champions League with the Rayados of Monterrey, could not go unnoticed. Therefore, the cast of Santiago Solari is the full protagonist in a Stove Soccer in which it already sounds Israel Reyes to join the Cream blue.

Of course, defense is not the only area that the authorities aim to reinforce. Even his own Santiago Banos made public in a talk he had with the TUDN signal, that in the winter market they will look for at least three elements to be added to the group that leads the Indiecito, for the preseason prior to the start of Scream Mexico C22.

Based on that intention, Israel Reyes, apparently, it would be one of the priorities and, according to ESPN, the America club consider that there is more than one reason for it to be this way. The first and foremost is that the 21-year-old central defender is liked by the coach of the Eagles, the Argentinian Santiago Solari. Fundamental reason for your arrival.

And the second, which has to do more with a look from the bosses than from the helmsman, is that he is a young player and, not least, he is Mexican, which means that there will be no problems with the number of foreigners and that he may have a significant resale value in case you manage to explode with the the Millonets.

There would have already been an official contact between the leaders of America and Puebla by Israel Reyes

According to a report by the TUDN journalist Gibran Araige, the directives of the Eagles of America and from Club Puebla, they would have already had conversations for Israel Reyes. In theory, the central defender is one of the priorities and one of the players that the institution cream blue will try to have from the first day of the preseason.