The next James Bond can be of any ethnicity

Barbara Broccoli, producer of James Bond , does not rule out that the next Agent 007 be black or asian, although it must be British .

, does not rule out that the next be black or asian, although it must be . Daniel Craig’s James Bond Is A Style Icon: These Are His Top 10 Looks

The evolution of James Bond’s body (and muscles) in film, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

Who will be the next James Bond? 10 actors to replace Daniel Craig as 007

Since it was first rumored that Daniel Craig would step down from the role of James Bond, the question of who should become the next Agent 007 It is something that has been around the heads of fans and filmmakers for a few years. While Idris Elba has long been among the favorites to replace Craig – which would make the actor the first black Bond – some voices on the internet believe that it’s time to see a woman have the license to kill (The Rock has also applied for the role.)

In a recent interview on The Hollywood Reporter, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli spoke about the future of the franchise following the departure of Daniel Craig, and said that any actor who takes on the role will have to stay true to his British character, but does not necessarily have to be white.

“He should be British, but British can be any [etnia o raza]“he said.” I think one of Bond’s successes is that he’s not afraid to change with the times. Sometimes he gets a little stuck in time, but the books were written in the 50s, the movies started in the 60s. I mean, the world has changed dramatically since then. We’ve had to constantly reinvent it, and we’ve had the opportunity with each new actor to recalibrate the series. “

What if James Bond was a woman?

On board also the idea of ​​a gender change for the next Bond, explaining that “I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond. I believe in making characters for women and not just women playing the roles of men“An opinion shared by Daniel Craig.

“I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make films for women about women,” added Broccoli. She has been credited with improving the Bond franchise’s track record with female characters in recent films.including Eva Green as Vesper Lynd, Naomi Harris as Eve Moneypenny and Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, as well as drawing on the legacy of Dame Judi Dench, M character in ‘Skyfall’. More recently, Lashana Lynch technically became the first female 007, playing a next generation spy who takes on the famous codename following Bond’s retirement at the beginning of ‘No Time to Die’.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In fact, the universe of Agent 007 has expanded so much with unique and striking characters (fans already want more of Paloma, the super spy with weapons of Ana de Armas) that it is normal for a producer to be tempted to continue exploring that universe. with spin-offs; though Broccoli nevertheless remains committed to keeping the spotlight on the original protagonist. “Sure, there are other main characters like M and Q and all that,” he said. “But we really didn’t want to make a Bond movie without Bond. It would be like ‘Hamlet’ without Hamlet.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io