The narration of David Medrano in the penalty that gave the Atlas the championship

Atlas won the 2021 Apertura title of Liga MX after defeating León on the field of the Jalisco Stadium in the penalty shoot-out.

The Final that starred the painting from Guadalajara and the one from the Bajío was full of emotions for all the plays and controversies that occurred in the game most important of the tournament.

It ran the minute 55 ‘of the complementary part and Aldo Rocha scored the Atlas goal to match the global marker.

After what happened, David Medrano, a journalist for TV Azteca, shouted euphorically the goal of the Mexican footballer, because he knew that this would give life to the red and black team for the closing of the game.

The way he expressed his feelings for the red-black goal, caused that his co-workers will make fun of him, since they were surprised by the way he yelled the goal.

Señor Medrano was overwhelming the goal of Atlas, holy mother with Señor Medrano ”, said Christian Martinoli.

The euphoria was not for less, since David Medrano is one of the Mexican journalists who constantly point out his love for the rojinegro team, even in some programs it arises the controversy for defending the group of Guadalajara.

In case it was missing more, Medrano was again captured by the cameras of TV Azteca at the time that Julius furch gave the title of champion to Atlas and like the first goal, the sports journalist celebrated with great joy and won the applause of users of social networks.

Once the game was over, Christian martinoli invited him to narrate the moment when Atlas was going to lift the trophy, so the journalist did not hesitate to do so and relate that it was a moment that he never thought was going to live.

Aldo Rocha caused the euphoria of David Medrano. Photo: Cuartoscuro / Fernando Carranza.

I did not think that I would have to experience this for a moment in my life, “said Medrano at the time that Atlas lifted the 2021 Apertura champion trophy.

With this triumph, el Atlas joins the list of teams that broke their title drought amid the pandemic of the Covid-19.