The ‘murder’ that broke ties between Canelo Álvarez and Televisa

A few years ago Canelo Alvarez It was a Fiexclusive figure of Televisa, where the boxer from Guadalajara he was just beginning his ascent within the sport. He signed a ‘juicy contract’ for 4 years, where everything was going great, until a company post blew it up.

Canelo Alvarez dazzle from its beginnings on the ring, because although it started from below, its work and blows did draw attention Of the two largest television stations in Mexico, starting at Aztec TV and then signing with Televisa, relationship that was not going to last long.

A ‘murder’ broke ties between Canelo Álvarez and Televisa

By the year 2010, Canelo Álvarez signed a contract of exclusiveness with Televisa, so this company would be the the only one who would broadcast their fights. The Tapatío pocketed a good amount of money, because although it is not as much as he earns today, to be someone ‘new’ he was very good.

Saúl fought from 2010 to 2014, year in which this contract would end, but they did not break their relationship by not reaching an agreement or something similar, but the same Televisa accused Canelo Álvarez of ‘murdering’ Javier “Chatito” Jáuregui and he did not want to know more about them.

In 2014 the magazine TV and Novelas, property by Televisa, launched a post with the title ‘Cinnamon on fire’, where they claimed that the boxer gave him a beat up Chatito Jáuregui and it caused him a stroke, which would later end with the death of this man.

Chatito Jáuregui lived hard moments in those years, for that reason the ex-boxer I worked as a sparring partner and was part of Canelo Team. In a training session, they said that Álvarez hit him so badly that he was killed.

Canelo I was going to fight before Erislandy Lara around those dates and sand totally disbanded from Televisa, as he declared the following: “Until now I have decided that it should not be televised by Televisa for work and personal issues. Thank you for your support and we will seek the best for you and me ”.

The team from Canelo Alvarez, which at that time was commanded for him Chapo Reynoso, showed his full support for the fighter and declared: “Saúl is very resentful about some things that were said and Televisa did not cover it. A magazine published some things that are not true. It is a feeling that Saúl has and we will support him because he is right ”.

After that scandal, where they made the Canelo as a assassin, he cut off any relationship with Televisa and looked for other ways, reaching Aztec TV, then signing a $ 365 million contract with DAZN and blazing his own path.