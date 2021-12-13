The movies with the most beautiful costumes in the cinema

In addition to great moments, the cinema has left us a large number of iconic dresses and suits that have subsequently been reproduced in stores, becoming trends. In the same way, the cinema has also been nourished by the designs of large firms to recreate great scenes that have gone down in history. Here is a selection of the films whose costumes deserve to be highlighted for their enormous beauty.

Pretty woman

Who was going to say to the designer Marilyn Vance, author of the elegant and desired by many women Red dress in which Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) attends the opera as an accompanist to Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), would it become one of the most beautiful scenes in cinema and one of the most remembered dresses?

There are many celebrities who in different events have dressed a similar suit, such is the case of Belén Rueda, Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston or Diana of Wales herself.

In addition to this red dress, Pretty Woman has left us other beautiful models such as the white polka dot dress that Vivian wore at the polo and that has recently been replicated by Zara.

Titanic

This movie is full of great confections. Such is so, that Deborah Lynn Scott won an Oscar for Best Costume Design for ‘Titanic’.

Among all the dresses, we will always remember the one that the protagonist Kate Winslet wore the night she met young Jack (Leonardo Di Caprio). Said dress needed more than 1000 hours of work to be made.

About 50 people were part of the Titanic costume team where we could see exquisite silks, gauze, tulle, embroidery, feathers, impossible headdresses, pearls, etc.

Memories of Africa

At the time, many of the costumes in this film caused a huge sensation among audiences, as well as a enormous influence among the designers of the time, such as Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, Michael Kors, Yves Saint Laurent or Thierry Mugler. All of them filled their safari-style collections loaded with beige, camel and hunting green.

Milena Canonero, responsible for the costumes of the film, dressed the protagonist, Meryl Streep, with natural fabrics such as cotton and linen, alternated with elegant ivory dresses with antique embroidery.

La dolce vita

Another of the films recognized in the ‘Oscars’ by the Best Costume Design is ‘La dolce vita’, one of the most remembered and iconic scenes in cinema being the moment in which Anita Ekberg takes a bath in the Trevi Fountain with a evening dress designed by Piero Gherardi.

The funny thing about this scene is that it was inspired by fashion since, as Fellini himself confessed ‘the sack dress that Balenciaga created in 1957, with its dramatic silhouette – which moves like Anita’s dress – inspired the movie. ‘

Breakfast with diamonds

It couldn’t be other than Givenchy who designed an eternal jewel like this elegant dress that Audrey Hepburn wore in front of Tiffany in this movie in 1961. This is a dress that has been replicated by hundreds of women for parties and even as wedding dresses.

gone With the Wind

During her stay in Tara, the protagonist Scarlet O’Hara wore beautiful, eye-catching and elegant period dresses that have undoubtedly gone down in history. Among all, we cannot forget that the designer Walter Plunkett made with curtain fabrics. A fashion icon that the wind never took away.

Sex in New York

If there is a film made by and for fashion, it is ‘Sex in New York’ where, for its protagonist, dresses, bags and shoes are one of his main wishes.

If there is a dress that stands out above all and that, in turn, is the climate of the film, it is the Sarah Jessica Parker’s wedding dress, by Vivienne Westwood.