The most frequent searches of Chileans on Google in 2021

According to the count made by the company, the search for the Chilean men and women was marked by politics and spectacle. The Constitutional Convention and social assistance set the tone.

Three weeks from the end of 2021, Google provided a summary of the different topics that most aroused curiosity and interest among Chileans. The searches are varied, although they mainly focus on political issues, social aid and entertainment.

Unlike 2020, in which searches were focused on topics related to the pandemic, this 2021 the interests were more varied, although the pandemic continued to be of interest.



This time, they once again highlight terms related to the health crisis, but mainly its economic effects and the different initiatives or benefits that have sprung up around her. Those that lead the list are the IFE, Middle Class Bonus, Temporary Permit, Mobility Pass, I get Vacuno, Solidarity Loan and Vacation Permit.

On the other hand, Elections of Chile 2021 and the Copa América 2021 They also stand out among the ten terms that marked the search trends in the country. Realizing the relevance that both the electoral processes and the return to the fields of La Roja had for the users of Google this year.

Finally, doubts about the place appeared where the chinese rocket landed, as well as knowing where to apply for the different economic benefits provided by the State, in the context of the pandemic.

In addition, knowing where the former national team was born, Jorge Valdivia and where to get vaccinated against COVID-19, were just some of the trends that caused the greatest curiosity to Chileans in 2021.

In specific searches, the “What is it?” was marked by doubts regarding TPP11, Onlyfans, and PIMS, while in the “Who is it?” He highlighted the doubt of knowing Camilo Figueroa, Mayte Rodríguez’s partner, and the president and vice president of the Constitutional Convention, Elisa Loncon, and Jaime Bassa.