The most anticipated films for the end of the year and the beginning of 2022

Now that 2021 is coming to an end, there will be no shortage of great movies and entertainment to say goodbye to this year and start the new year. These are some of the must-see films that will be released in the coming months.

Sing 2 (Universal Pictures) – Release date: December 22

The animated musical that wowed audiences with complex characters and feel-good messages is back!

The Garth Jennings-directed film returns with stellar performances from Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Leticia Wright, Nick Kroll, Eric Andre, and welcomes iconic new cast members Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Chelsea Peretti Y Bond.

The road to stardom begins in cinemas on December 22th.

The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – Release date: Dec 22

The highly anticipated fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise is here! The new tape by Lana Wachowski gathers Keanu reeves Y Carrie-Ann Moss in the iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.

Stellar new additions to the cast include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinket Smith and the Mexican Eréndira Ibarra, among others.

The adrenaline-fueled installment will hit theaters and on HBO Max this December 22.

The 355 (Universal Pictures) – Release Date: Jan 15

An ideal team of formidable actresses unite in an original and overwhelming take on the international spy genre in The 355.

Starring Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, Edgar Ramirez Y Sebastian Stan, this action-packed film follows the story of a CIA agent who is joined by an unusual group of women.

The film hits theaters on January 15.

Morbius (Sony Pictures) – Release date: Jan 28

Jared Leto becomes the enigmatic antihero Michael morbius. Dangerously ill due to a strange blood disorder, and in search of his survival and others living with the same disease he tries the unimaginable.

The movie is directed by Daniel Espinosa and the cast includes Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal Y Tyrese Gibson. It will be in theaters this January 28.

The Black Phone (Universal Pictures) – Release date: February 4

Ethan hawke stars in this new horror thriller alongside Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies Y James Ransone.

The Horror follows the story of a 13-year-old boy, who is kidnapped by a sadistic killer in a soundproof basement with a disconnected phone on the wall. The boy discovers that he can hear the phone ringing and hear the voices of previous victims through it.

The chilling movie is for all horror lovers that hits theaters on February 4th.

Marry Me (Universal Pictures) – Release date: Feb 11

Directed by Kat Coiro, the New Years rom-com has a star-studded cast with original songs from Jennifer Lopez and the world star of Latin music, Maluma.

Jennifer Lopez plays a musical superstar alongside Owen wilson, a math teacher: two complete strangers who agree to get married and then get to know each other.

The perfect movie for this Valentine’s Day hits theaters on February 11.

Uncharted (Sony Pictures) – Release date: February 18

Based on one of the most popular and critically acclaimed video game sagas in history, Uncharted introduces the young stray Nathan drake and show off your first treasure hunt adventure with your partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

In an epic action-adventure film set across the globe, the two go on a dangerous search for “the greatest treasure ever found.” The film stars world stars Tom holland Y Mark Wahlberg and will hit theaters on 18th of February under the direction of Ruben Fleischer.

Turning Red (Walt Disney Pictures & Pixar Animation Studios) – Release Date: Mar 11

Turning Red, from Disney and Pixar, features Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl torn between being her mother’s obedient daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter, an unfortunate reality for the teenager.

And if the changes in his interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, every time he gets too excited (which is pretty much ALWAYS), he turns into a giant red panda!

A must see for all families, the film hits theaters on March 11th.

Related Video: “Marry Me” Official Trailer

