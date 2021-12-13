The millionaire amount that Noelia is earning after leaving OnlyFans

Noelia left OnlyFans to create her own platform Photo: Instagram / @noeliaofficial

The directors of OnlyFans announced a few weeks ago that all sexual and erotic materials on its platform would be banned by October of that year, which caused controversy among users of the website, as a large majority of people who use the site are subscribed to characters who create content for adults.

After the controversy caused by the announcement, the directors of the company they decided to reverse the plan, so they stated that will continue to allow the content which brought the app to fame.

Despite having reversed the decision that caused numerous criticisms, some people decided to withdraw from the platform due to instability and the large percentage of money that the company demands from creators for each subscription, so the gains would not be what was expected.

One of the people who decided to leave OnlyFans was Noelia, who created its own platform to continue uploading erotic content and have a better profit percentage.

Noelia has reported that the previous year, due to the great growth of the platform due to various factors, managed to earn close to a million dollars, which it’s it was not satisfactory for the artist, who estimated that he could increase his earnings if he created his own application.

With the help of engineers, Noelia developed the Cherryland VIP app and was released a few weeks ago, the singer stated in an interview for Gustavo Adolfo Infante, that after two days of joining the platform, it already had more than 150 thousand paid subscribers.

Due to the large number of subscriptions, Noelia has earned in just two weeks more than 52 thousand dollars, which would be transferred to 26 thousand per week and 104 thousand per month, that is, more than 25 million Mexican pesos per year.

Following the great success the singer has achieved in creating adult content, several personalities from the artistic world have decided to follow the same path, such is the case of the Argentine actress Dorismar, who revealed in an interview for TVNotes that In just a few years at OnlyFans she has made more money than in her career as a television actress.

“I can assure you that now I earn much more than when it was my best moment on television and I went everywhere; I recognize that everything is thanks to my fans and I consider that the best way to thank them is to give my best, “said the actress and model.

Other famous artists who have decided to open their account on the platform are Celia lora, Sabrina Sabrok, Maria Levy Y Yanet Garcia, who was harshly criticized for the type of content that was uploaded to the platform, as its subscribers affirmed that the photographs had a very great similarity with those published on their Instagram account.

For its part, Mariana levy He has affirmed through his social networks that OnlyFans is a platform where he feels more security:

“I realized that I had content that I really liked that I was not sharing and that the most important thing was to make me happy and that my peace of mind could not depend on someone or something. It is a platform where I feel more protected, less exposed ”, affirmed the daughter of Mariana Levy.

