The “Mexican Kardashian” reacted to the death of Vicente Fernández: “You leave a great pain”

On the morning of this Sunday, December 12, the death of Vicente Fernández was confirmed and little by little the members of his family have been reacting to the unfortunate death of the “Charro de Huentitán” and this time it was Mariana gonzalez padilla, the fiancee of Vicente Fernandez Jr. who wrote an emotional message to fire his father-in-law.

The businesswoman, model, and influencer who is also known as “The Mexican Kardashian” shared through his Instagram stories an illustration of Vicente Fernández where he appears “Serenading” the Virgin of Guadalupe, In addition, he wrote a brief, but moving text with which he lamented the death of the interpreter of “Mujeres Divinas”.

“Virgencita, she’s singing to you, but you leave a great pain to all Mexicans, a great one is in heaven, twe are going to miss a lot (…) The greatest, they have it singing to you, virgin, you leave a great pain to all of us who admire youWe’re going to miss you ”, was the message from Mariana González Padilla to say goodbye to her fiancé’s father.

What will happen to your wedding with Vicente Fernández Jr.?

Some weeks ago, Vicente Fernandez Jr. revealed during a live broadcast from his Instagram profile that he and the businesswoman were already preparing for their wedding, he even assured that it would be at the beginning of 2022 when they reached the altar, however, the unfortunate death of Vicente Fernández comes to change all the couple’s plans, since it is believed that the wedding could be definitely canceled.

It is worth mentioning that, for now, the firstborn of Vicente Fernández Jr. has not spoken on this matter Before the media because he is focused on organizing his father’s funeral, which will take place at the ranch called “Los Tres Potrillos”, meanwhile, it is unknown if the “Mexican Kardashian” will personally attend the funeral of his father-in-law , so it is expected to be in the following weeks when they return to the subject and Come out and clarify what will happen to plans to get to the altar.

Vicente Fernández Jr. breaks before his ex

Vicente Fernandez Jr. He is one of the members of the Fernández Dynasty who has been most attentive to the media and his father’s followers, so after arriving at the “Los Tres Potrillos” racho he took time to give details about the burial of the “Charro de Huentitán” and the first journalist he attended was his ex-partner, Mara Patricia Castañeda, who asked him what was the message the public had, so the singer, too, could not contain the emotion and on the verge of tears and with a broken voice he could only manage to say “An eternal gratitude, an eternal hug. Thanks”.

Subsequently, Vicente Fernandez Jr. allowed entry to the ranch of “Los Tres Potrillos” to Mara Patricia Castañeda and he gave him an exclusive interview for Televisa and it was there that he revealed that his father’s funeral would be a private event.

