“The metaverse should not be invented by Facebook”

The star of the Matrix trilogy, Keanu Reeves does not want Facebook to invent the metaverse, because he considers the whole concept to be much older than it seems.

Reeves and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss were interviewed as part of the promotion for “The Matrix Resurrections”, the latest film in the “Matrix” series.

In addition to discussing the movie, the duo answered a few questions about cryptocurrencies, the metaverse, a “Matrix” video game, and NFT, and even the future of VR-based porn.

In an interview with the specialized portal The Verge, Reeves said: “Can we just not make the metaverse like Facebook invented it … the concept is much older.”

Mark Zuckerberg is envisioning the metaverse, to go beyond the Internet as we know it, with interoperability, avatars, natural interfaces, teleportation, Home Space, presence, digital goods being some of the key features of this metaverse.

It should be noted that metaverse is not an original idea of ​​Meta. The idea originated in Neal Stephenson’s novel Snow Crash, although it is true that the view that Silicon Valley is being sold now is not that different from how it is talked about in the novel.

Reeves and the NFTs

Reeves also expressed his opinion about the NFTs, when talking about the upcoming $ 50 NFT Matrix from Warner Bros. In this regard, the actor indicated that the NFTs are elements that cannot be copied but that can be easily reproduced, referring to the people’s ability to right click and save images.

Warner Bros. Pictures studio released a series of 100,000 non-expendable tokens (NFTs) to promote the film’s release in November. The NFTs are of various Matrix-themed avatars. In addition, each NFT offered headlines the option of taking a red pill or a blue pill, reflecting one of the film’s most historic moments.

NFTs allow users to own rare digital artifacts through the blockchain network that supports cryptocurrencies. All art forms, tweets, music, GIFs and more of this type of digital assets can be owned through NFT.

Keanu Reeves has cryptocurrencies

Interestingly, he also revealed in an interview that he owns some cryptocurrencies, although he did not specify what kind of an unspecified cryptocurrency.

“A friend of mine bought me some (cryptocurrencies) a while ago” as well as pointing out that he hasn’t done anything with them because “I didn’t have to do anything about it.”

“That’s called HODL, when you just don’t touch your crypto assets,” interviewer Alex Heath explained to Reeves. “Yeah, I have a little bit of HODL,” Reeves said.