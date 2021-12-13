The Matrix Awakens traces scenes from the original saga

Image : Epic games

Despite the incredible graphical power that the new generation of consolesWe have only seen a few samples of its potential drop by drop. Yet Epic Games seems determined to remind us what they are. (and they will be ) able to make these devices with your acquaintance graphics engine.

Seizing the next premiere of the latest installment of the Matrix saga, Matrix Resurrections, Epic Games has released a playable demo where we can see the levels of realism that its Unreal Engine graphics engine can achieve 5. Admittedly, the demo is impressive on its own, but when we compare its scenes with those of the original film we are damned He tells you what he has managed to achieve Epic with Unreal 5 .

Not just Neo and Tri nity have been lovingly replicated in the video game, but a myriad of historical enclaves in the cities of New York or San Francisco have also been imitated in great detail in the demo of The Matrix awakens. According to own creators, they have designed more than 7000 buildings, 260 kilometers of roads and 17,000 vehicles for it .

But hey, v This is the aspect that videogames can now achieve, maybe we have to start doing like in the Matrix and ask ourselves what what is real and what is not .

[Vía: VidaExtra]