The Manzanillo City Council will strengthen the Consume Local program with traditional medicine producers

Manzanillo, Col.- Given that taking care of the health of the Manzanillo residents is the most important thing for the municipal president, Griselda Martínez, the Traditional Medicine Workshop is taught to the population in order to improve their families’ quality of life. It is through the Directorate of Citizen Participation and Community Development that this activity is carried out and this weekend the first certificates were delivered to the participants.

Director Luis Valdivia pointed out that this activity will be promoted through the program Por Amor a Manzanillo Consume Local, in order for those interested to apply their knowledge and offer their products made with medicinal plants and can participate in the program of the Directorate of Economic Development in support of entrepreneurs and to strengthen their family finances.

Soon another course will be scheduled in the center of Manzanillo, for people who live in the area of ​​the city to take advantage of it. “In March or April the second level of the Specializing Traditional Medicine Course will be taught, which will last three months,” he reported.

To date, 17 #PorAmorAManzanillo Consume Local points of sale have been enabled in hotels, restaurants and at the airport, which becomes a real opportunity for local producers. There are 50 producers who make up the program and it is expected to encourage more producers to join them, such is the case of the people who have developed Traditional Medicine. Through the Municipal Business Center they are trained and equipped with the necessary tools for the presentation of their products and the exclusive creation of their brand.