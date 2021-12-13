The magician Jorge Blass visits Almería on January 2

ALMERÍA.- What better way to start the year than to enjoy the new show by the best-known Spanish magician in the world: ‘The magic of Jorge Blass’. On January 2, the illusionist will take his innovative creations to the Maestro Padilla Auditorium in Almería capital. The sale of tickets, with a price of € 20 and € 18, is now available through the following link:

https://www.almeriaciudad.es/cultura/evento/la-magia-de-jorge-blass/

The illusionist, a benchmark in world magic, will present new and surprising visually spectacular impossible effects. Apparitions, disappearances and interactive magic in which the public is the star of this show for all ages.

An aura of mystery and a careful aesthetic will make us get excited again and dream of the impossible. The show lasts one hour and fifteen minutes where the people who attend will fascinate with the extraordinary way of doing magic. And it is that Jorge Blass will make new illusions with 21st century technology, a drone with an assistant, among many other surprises.

The public will live the illusions that have captivated personalities such as Jackie Chan, Vin Diesel, Scarlett Johanson or David Cooperfield himself. Jorge Blass travels the world performing in major theaters and televisions in Las Vegas, Hollywood or Shanghai and now he arrives in Almería.

The event, promoted by Plan A, is included in the Almería City Council’s Christmas / Kings program.