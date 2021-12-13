‘The Lord of the Rings’, 20 years of a film treasure

“This is a giant company, but I consider it to be a personal movie. It is the movie of my life. I read the book when I was 18 and thought, ‘I can’t wait for the movie to come out.’ Twenty years later, nobody had done it, so I got impatient. ” This is how New Zealand director Peter Jackson explained the challenge of bringing to the big screen The Lord of the rings, the epic fantasy adventure by British writer JRR Tolkien. A blockbuster that swept theaters around the world and which is now celebrating the 20th anniversary of the premiere of The Fellowship of the Ring, the first installment of the trilogy that would complete The two Towers Y The return of the King. An event that we recover highlighting some of the curiosities and anecdotes of the filming.

A very impressed actor

The Fellowship of the Ring is the first part of The Lord of the rings, a film trilogy that was around 3,000 million dollars in revenue. Actors of the size and prestige of Elijah Wood (Frodo), Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Orlando Bloom (Legolas) or Cate blanchet (Galadriel) put a face to the stories imagined by the writer JRR Tolkien.

The only cast member who personally knew Tolkien, the writer who brought one of the most popular epic fantasy stories of all time to life, was Christopher lee, who played the magician Saruman the White and who died at 93 in 2015. “I met him by chance,” recalled the actor in an interview in Cinefantastique. “I met him with a group of other people at an Oxford pub he used to go to, The Eagle and the Child. He was very impressed, as you can imagine, so I just said ‘how are you?’

The no of Cage and Connery

Now it is almost impossible to separate the cast from its characters, but AragornFor example, he might have had the face of Nicolas Cage instead of that of Viggo Mortensen. In an interview in Newsweek In 2015, the Oscar winner was asked about Leaving Las Vegas if he regretted having rejected a role. “I do not regret anything. I think regret is a waste of time, “he replied and then added that there were movies that he would have benefited from if he could have made them. The actor explained that he was offered the role that Mortensen ended up occupying, but that at that time he could not travel and be away from home during the entire shoot. “And i mean it. I can enjoy movies as an audience, because I don’t watch my own movies, ”he said. According to various sources, Daniel Day-Lewis they also offered him the role.

The same happens with Ian McKellen Y Gandalf. As published in 2012 Celebrity networth, Sean Connery, a Scottish actor who died in 2020, turned down the role because he apparently didn’t understand the script. This “no” to one of the most famous movie trilogies meant giving up 15% of the box office.

Favorite scene

In an interview on the show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Peter jackson revealed what was his favorite scene of the ten hours that add up to the three films: Gollum’s monologue at the beginning of the second installment, The two Towers. The scene was not even written by him, but by his partner Fran Walsh. In it Gollum is torn between killing Sam and Frodo to get the ring. “One key thing with Gollum is that most people know that it’s Sméagol and it’s Gollum, it’s like a division. But we didn’t have a scene where the idea of ​​’this guy is two people’ was really there. Fran wrote a scene where Sam and Frodo are asleep so it may just be lumps on the bed, we don’t even have to have Elijah and Sean. Then we didn’t have anyone to direct it, so I said to Fran, ‘You wrote it, you should shoot it,’ continued the director.

By the way, Peter JacksonAs a director, he was behind the scenes, but you can also see him up front in the occasional cameo. As a drunken peasant in the first installment; throw in hand in the second; or pierced by an arrow in the third.

Invisible wounds

Tolkien, according to various sources have collected over the years, was inspired by his experiences during World War I to give life to the conflict in Middle-earth. “I realized how much the horrors of the trenches must have influenced his grand conception. The evil in Middle-earth is mostly industrialized. Sauron’s orcs are brutalized workers (…) ”, his grandson, Simon Tolkien, wrote in 2016 for the BBC. “And then, when the war ends, Frodo shares the fate of so many veterans who are marked by invisible wounds when they return home,” added the descendant of the writer.