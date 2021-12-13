The list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022 in television categories

The Golden Globes 2022 They have just released their full list of nominees at the next gala to be held in January. After the controversy that surrounded the association last year, it is not yet known how the awards will be issued at the next gala. Snoop Dogg has been commissioned to read the list of nominees.

We leave you below the complete list of nominees in the TV categories.

Best Musical or Comedy Series

‘The Great’ (‘Catherine the Great’)

‘Hacks’

‘Only murders in the building’

‘Reservation Dogs’

‘Ted Lasso’

Best Drama Series

‘Lupine’

‘The Morning Show’

‘Pose’

‘The squid game’

‘Succession’

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (‘Succession’)

Lee Jung-Jae (‘The Squid Game’)

Billy Porter (‘Pose’)

Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’)

Omar Sy (‘Lupine’)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (‘In Treatment’)

Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’)

Christine Baranski (‘The Good Fight’)

Elizabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’)

Michaela Jae Rodriguez (‘Pose’)

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Hannah Eibinder (‘Hacks’)

Elle Fanning (‘The Great’)

Issa Rae (‘Insecure’)

Tracee Ellis Ross (‘Black-ish’)

Jean Smart (‘Hacks’)

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson (‘Black-ish’)

Nicholas Hoult (‘The Great’)

Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’)

Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’)

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

‘Dopesick’

‘Impeachment’

‘The assistant’

‘Mare of Easttown’

‘The Underground Railroad’

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain (‘Scenes from a Marriage’)

Cynthia Erivo (‘Genius’)

Elizabeth Olsen (‘WandaVision’)

Margaret Qualley (‘The Housekeeper’)

Kate Winslet (‘Mare of Easttown’)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus’)

Kaitlyn Dever (‘Dopesick’)

Andie MacDowell (‘The Housekeeper’)

Sarah Snook (‘Succession’)

Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’)

Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’)

Mark Duplass (‘The Morning Show’)

Brett Goldstein (‘Ted Lasso’)

O Yeong-Su (‘The Squid Game’)