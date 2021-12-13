The life of Alec Baldwin after the tragedy of Rust, the walk of Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in love

The day Vicente Fernández unveiled his star in Hollywood with “Potrillo” and Juan Gabriel

The ceremony was totally public, thousands of people attended, and “Chente” was dedicated this great professional achievement to his recently kidnapped son

India’s Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu became the new Miss Universe

The representative of the Asian country, who took the crown, competed in the final with the Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira, in the contest organized in the Israeli city of Eilat

Guillain-Barré syndrome, the disease that killed Vicente Fernández

According to Alejandra herself, the famous Don Chente “died of an organ failure derived from the disease”

“I gave everything”: the reflection of the Argentine Julieta García when she was not chosen as Miss Universe 2021

The young woman born in Bahía Blanca did not manage to enter the final of the beauty pageant, but assured that she takes “a lot of learning” from this competition

They reported shooting during a tribute to Vicente Fernández on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The authorities declared the area as active, asked to clear the area, not approach and, so far, there is a suspect detained by the Los Angeles Police

