The iOS 15.2 update and the rest of the systems is now available, these are all the news

Apple just launched iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3 and tvOS 15.2 with important news. News ranging from Apple Music Voice to voice recognition for personal requests in Spanish on the HomePod to repair history and much more.

Kind of like the spring update, but at Christmas

Normally versions .2 of operating systems arrive already entered the year following the presentation of the version in question. We often call these versions “spring updates” for exactly this reason. This time, however, it seems that the calendar has moved forward, because in iOS 15.2 there are a lot of news, let’s review them all.

Apple Music Voice: The new Apple Music Voice plan allows us to enjoy the complete Apple Music catalog, more than 90 million songs, through Siri, it arrives today with iOS 15.2. A plan that we can subscribe to for only 4.99 euros per month and that gives us access to Apple’s music streaming service on all our devices.

The new Apple Music Voice plan allows us to enjoy the complete Apple Music catalog, more than 90 million songs, through Siri, it arrives today with iOS 15.2. A plan that we can subscribe to for only 4.99 euros per month and that gives us access to Apple’s music streaming service on all our devices. Repair history: Within Settings > general > Information we will find a new section: Parts and repair history. A section that appears only if our iPhone has undergone a repair and that reflects which ones have been carried out and with what parts. A place to go to make sure that all repairs have used official company parts and have been carried out with all the guarantees.





Rename tags in Reminders: Now we can rename an entire label in the Reminders app of our iPhone or iPad without having to rewrite a new label in all the reminders. It is as easy as entering the label in question, touching the three-dot button and choosing Rename.





Search Apple Music Playlists: Now it is possible to search within the lists that we have in Apple Music.

Now it is possible to search within the lists that we have in Apple Music. Hide my email from the Mail app: In iOS 15.2 we can create addresses of Hide my email from the Mail app itself. Thanks to this, in addition to the convenience of not having to go to the Settings app, we can initiate a communication, with which we can write to anyone and receive responses without exposing our real address.

In iOS 15.2 we can create addresses of Hide my email from the Mail app itself. Thanks to this, in addition to the convenience of not having to go to the Settings app, we can initiate a communication, with which we can write to anyone and receive responses without exposing our real address. Legacy Contacts: A feature that we saw presented at WWDC21 with which an Apple ID can be configured to give another account access to all its content in the event that its owner dies. With this, a person could recover photos, messages, notes, files, contacts, calendars, applications, backups and more information from Apple ID.

A feature that we saw presented at WWDC21 with which an Apple ID can be configured to give another account access to all its content in the event that its owner dies. With this, a person could recover photos, messages, notes, files, contacts, calendars, applications, backups and more information from Apple ID. Changes in Macro mode: In the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max Apple has introduced the Macro photography mode. This is a system that allows us to get extremely close to the objective of our photo and capture all its details. In iOS 15.2 we can deactivate the automatic macro mode and make a button appear in the same Camera app to activate or deactivate this mode at will.





Active search for devices in the Find app: In the Search app we will now find, within the tab Objects, the section “Objects that can locate me”. This allows us to search for devices that could be used to track our position.

In the Search app we will now find, within the tab Objects, the section “Objects that can locate me”. This allows us to search for devices that could be used to track our position. App privacy report: In Settings > Privacy > App privacy report We can check what information the apps on our devices access. We can see if they access Photos, microphone or location, what domains they connect to, how often, and generally have a clear idea of ​​their behavior. Essential information to see which apps could be accessing too much information or even selling or communicating it without our knowledge.





Voice recognition in personal requests on HomePod: With iOS 15.2 we can, from the Home app, activate personal requests in Spanish on our HomePods. This will allow the speaker to answer in a personalized way depending on who asks.

Without being part of the list, given its more moderate importance, in this update there are other interesting changes. One of them is the redesign of the Apple TV app on the iPad, now with a sidebar, or the addition of the tab Store in the app. We also see the arrival of Communication Saftey with which, as parents, we can configure the iPhone of a minor to notify them before seeing nude photos in the Messages app.

There have also been changes in the emergency call system, which now emits an eight-second ditch back to avoid accidental calls, in the notification summaries, which now have another aesthetic and in the wording from Private Relay, now called “Limit IP Address Tracking” in Mobile Data Settings. Altogether a most interesting update.