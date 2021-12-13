the heartwarming movie with Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves to watch on Netflix

The streaming service Netflix begins to close a great 2021, in which they broke the audience record twice, and will continue to offer the best for its millions of subscribers with more interesting content. One of the premieres that will soon hit the platform is the second season of Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, who has another must-see project that you must see.

Is about To the bone, a film written and directed by Marti Noxon that focuses on fighting anorexia. In its plot there is a constant sharpness and an open description about what thousands of young people go through to reconcile society’s expectations of beauty with their own. It officially premiered in January 2017 at the Sundance Film Festival and hit streaming seven months later.

The story revolves around Ellen or Eli, a rebellious 20-year-old suffering from anorexia who has spent most of her adolescent life in recovery programs, which have only made her lose weight. Determined to find a solution, her unstructured family sends her to a group therapy for young people, led by a non-traditional doctor. Ellen is very surprised by the unconventional norms and feels sheltered by the rest of her classmates. Now, she will have to figure out how to cope with her addiction and accept herself in order to fight her demons. Marti Noxon, a television veteran, brings her talents as a storyteller to this admirable debut, tackling the challenges of self-esteem with a refreshing sense of humor and sincerity.

The daughter of the mythical musician Phil Collins is the one who plays Ellen, in one of the best roles of her career, accompanied by Keanu reeves like Dr. William Beckham, who tries to help her on her way. The rest of the cast is completed with Carrie Preston, Lily Taylor, Alex Sharp, Liana Liberato, Brooke Smith, Leslie Bibb, Kathryn Prescott, Ciara Bravo, Maya Eshet, Lindsay McDowell, Retta, Joanna Sanchez Y Alanna Ubach.

If you are a fan of Lily Collins, you cannot miss this movie before the premiere of the second season of Emily in Paris, that coming to Netflix on December 22. There we will see Emily more settled in the French city, although she is still adapting to her customs. Let us remember that in the first installment it was harshly criticized by local citizens, although the general opinions mattered little and will return for more.

+ How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us subscribe to be aware of all the news.