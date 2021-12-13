The gift of empathy and solidarity for the benefit of health and well-being

Finalists Health and Wellbeing. Photo: El Espectador Archive

A second chance for poor people with cancer

Juan Sebastián Zapata is a 35-year-old from Paisa, who has spent half of his youth giving hope to poor children with cancer.

On October 2, 2009, he inaugurated his biggest dream since he was little: the Esperanza de María Rosa Mística Corporation, a non-profit organization that looks after the well-being of people with cancer who do not have the means to cover their treatment. nor can they take special care.

There are two houses located in the Los Ángeles neighborhood of Medellín, where during these twelve years it has housed about 200 children and, since April of this year, 50 adults between 18 and 60 years old, along with their companions. There they receive food, psychosocial assistance, palliative care, neuropsychological, legal and spiritual support. The Corporation also bears the expenses of its medicines, treatments and mobility of the IPS towards the shelter.

Rosa Mística lives and remains in force thanks to donations of money, food and supplies for households, from anonymous people who like Juan Sebastián believe in second chances for those who suffer from this disease.

With the desire that more and more people join this cause, he created social networks for his foundation, where he constantly requests what he needs for the treatment of a beneficiary of his work.

Physical activity for a transplanted population full of dreams

Acodet is an organization that emerged as an articulation of the passions of Edith Alejandra Martin, a Colombian doctor with a master’s degree in Clinical Epidemiology and 15 years of experience in transplantation: medicine, with transplantation, and sports.

Thus, since 2015, Acodet has worked tirelessly to promote the improvement of the quality of life of the transplanted population of Colombia through sports and exercise, and to promote organ and tissue donation with its actions, showing successful transplants and including them in society, with its empowerment, strength and desire to fight for its dreams.

The impact of Alejandra’s work has been so great that today she can feel proud of taking transplanted athletes to the most important world and Latin American games. In 2019, at the world games in Newcastle, England, he brought nine medals to Colombia, including a gold medal won by a liver transplanted marcher.

Now, he is committed to continuing to grow and go far with the new initiative of his organization: Acodet Kids, which seeks to open space for transplanted children so that they arrive at games full of hope and dreams fulfilled.

“We want to achieve that there are more and more transplanted dreamers, who without accompaniment feel independent.”

The kitchen as an instrument of social transformation, love and service

This is how Roosvelt Morales Villarreal describes his social work, a Cartagena native who has believed in second chances for a community affected by poverty and the winter wave that left destruction and despair in its wake.

It is about León Island, a sector still considered an invasion, where he arrived in 2016, with just $ 8,000 in his pocket, in order to carry a plate of food. He found everything flooded, but after 15 days he managed to set up a large community sancocho and realized that his social work would not be a single day.

He decided to continue going on special dates of the year, organizing activities for children, until in 2018 he returned with the intention of creating a children’s dining room. Even without money, he started feeding 200 children, and today there are 600 who enjoy a delicious dish prepared by him. “We offer nutrition, because we nurture the soul. Apart from this, I provide health care, housing improvement, education, recreation, sports, reading workshops, oral expression and the necessary tools to transform realities ”. In this work, Roosvelt managed to rebuild the house of a family that lived among rubble and with foundations of plastic and wood.

Quality of life, resocialization and human development for those who need them most

Hugo Humberto Cifuentes assures that his spirit of mercy and solidarity was awakened several years ago, in the middle of a religious experience. Specifically, in 2002, it managed to consolidate its own project, the Hermanos de los Desvalidos Foundation, thinking about care for abandoned elderly people with physical or cognitive disabilities and street dwellers who need a process of re-socialization and human development.

From that moment, he supported his social work thanks to voluntary benefactors, until in 2012 he managed to make alliances with the Mayor’s Office of Medellín and some neighboring municipalities that have believed in him and have helped him guarantee better care.

In its program for the elderly in a situation of abandonment and disability, it serves 40 citizens and 60 users in its health stabilization program for homeless people. In addition, his foundation houses 15 other people who do not receive support from government entities and are kept from the foundation clearly.

Hugo Humberto says that beyond providing health care, his intention is to guarantee human development for these people, seeing them not as vulnerable, but as citizens with capacities, needs, potentials and dreams.