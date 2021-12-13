The FBI investigates the mysterious letters of the alleged “Chinese Zodiac Killer”

The Zodiac Killer is responsible for five crimes committed between 1968 and 1968 in California (United States) but was never identified (Photo: File)

More than fifty years after the Zodiac Killer terrorize the US, the alarm, or at least the concern, has spread again. In recent days, different media from Albany in northern New York, have received disturbing letters signed by a person calling himself “The Chinese Zodiac”, in reference to the famous criminal who shocked California in the sixties.

At the moment, the content of the messages has not transpired, but the Albany FBI office contacted local television networks and newspapers to ask them to be alert; In the next few hours, new suspicious letters could reach your newsrooms, and it is essential that they do not touch or open them to preserve possible DNA testing.

Although the news has revived some ghosts, a spokesman for the aforementioned FBI office assured that there is no risk to the community, and confirmed that they are already investigating the writings, according to a statement that People magazine had access to.

In the US, the first medium to echo the news was the newspaper The Albany Times Union. They did not receive one of these new messages but a long time ago, in 1973, they received a very disturbing letter. The author claimed to be “the Zodiac Killer.”

“They were wrong. I’m not dead or in the hospital. I’m alive and well and I’m going to start killing again. Below is the name and location of my next victim. But you better hurry because I’m going to kill her on August 10 at 5:00 p.m., when the shifts change. Albany is a nice town, ”the letter said.

The alleged crime never happened. Shortly before, in the late 1960s, the Zodiac Killer had terrorized the San Francisco area of ​​California. Between 1968 and 1969, five homicides were attributed to him, although he boasted of having committed many more, at least 30. At that time, he became internationally famous for killing in cold blood and also for gleefully mocking the police and the police. mass media, to which he continually sent letters in which he allegedly announced his next plans.

The messages were twisted, gloomy, and unhinged. Included drawings, codes and encrypted messages; red herrings and traps that led nowhere, and were provocative. The criminal seemed to amuse himself with the clumsiness of the investigators, who never managed to catch him.

“I like to kill people because it is much more fun than killing wild animals in the forest, because man is the most dangerous criminal of all. Killing something is the most exciting experience. It’s even better than sleeping with a girl. And the best part is that when I die I will be reborn in paradise and everyone I have killed will be my subjects. I will not give my name because you will try to delay or stop my collection of subjects for my life in the afterlife, “he wrote in a 360-character cryptogram that he sent to the Vallejo Times Herald, San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Examiner newspapers, in 1969 .

Code message from the Zodiac killer (Photo: Archive)



“I hope you are having a great time trying to catch me. That one that appeared on television was not me. I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to Paradise as soon as possible. Now I have enough slaves working for me while the rest of the world has nothing. So death scares them. It doesn’t scare me because I know that my new life will be easy in a paradisiacal death ”, he expressed in another message in code, which he received The San Francisco Chronicle, also in 1969.

During decades many suspects emerged, dozens of possible names, different theories were shuffled: Was he a single murderer, were there two, was there more? Despite the avalanche of hypotheses, it was never possible to confirm the identity of the “Zodiac”. In 2007 his dark legend grew with the premiere of the film based on his case, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo, and directed by David Fincher.

Recently, just in October 2021, a group of detectives called The Case Breakers, claimed to have discovered the identity of the elusive serial killer. They said it was Gary Francis Poste, a criminal who managed to elude the police until his death in 1918. This information only blew up the controversy, and immediately the Riverside Police, in California, assured that Poste was not the man they were looking for. .

Now, it seems that a new chapter is opening in the case that kept San Francisco in suspense for more than a decade; although this time, the setting is the east coast of the country. It has not yet been revealed if there is any relationship between the famous Zodiac Killer and the new Chinese zodiac, who could be a follower of the criminal, a copycat or a person seeking to spread panic.

