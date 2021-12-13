The disturbing reason why Emma Watson (‘Harry Potter’) refuses to take photos with fans

The saga ‘Harry Potter‘is a phenomenon that knows no limits and continues to add fans in all generations. For many, growing up with the books or movies of the magical world marked them forever, but this also happened with their protagonists.

The actors of the films began this stage with only 10 years, and now that they are adults several protagonists have had bittersweet experiences at Hogwarts.

And it is that having passed his childhood and adolescence between shootings had its good and bad things, and recently Rupert grint he opened up about feeling like he was in a “weird experiment” and that only his co-stars could understand him.

But this is not the first time that the problems of the stars of the Potter universe have come to light, from the well-known alcoholism from a very young age Daniel Radcliffe to frustration felt today by Matthew Lewis With his character, Neville, everyone has opened up about this experience that influenced their lives so much, for better and for worse.

In the case of Emma Watson, who has arguably had the most normative career in film since he said goodbye to Hermione, has greatly affected his life as a person very reserved.

The actress has always been very private with her personal life, to the point that her current fiancé has eliminated all traces of social networks, and has always opened up about the difficulties of being recognized wherever she goes.

Plus, Emma has a creepy reason why she decided long ago not accept taking photos with her fans if they meet her somewhere. And far from being ungrateful, the motive makes us think about the consequences of fame.

You can see how sincere about it in the video above.

