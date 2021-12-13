The day Jorge Vergara faced the Chivas dressing room

Jorge Vergara left an indelible legacy in Chivas de Guadalajara. After the Mexican businessman took over the rights to the Guadalajara team, the rojiblancos took a quality leap that led them to gloat over the best teams on the continent and to position the ‘Chivas’ brand among the first worldwide.

One of the most outstanding characteristics of the manager was the character and emotion with which he devoted himself to each of his tasks. One of the actions that he carried out as soon as he arrived at Chivas was to ‘clean’ the red-and-white shirt of so much sponsorship and also take away economic bonuses from the footballers.

Vergara removed the bonuses for winning or drawing, considering that soccer players could not be overpaid just for doing what they were forced to do. A few days ago, an interview carried out by TV Azteca went viral where he gave the details of what that meeting was like in which he informed the team that he would withdraw these bonuses to which they were accustomed before his arrival.

“I came to the first meeting and said: ‘just tell me one thing, are you players or prostitutes?’ So I told them. I told them that they charged money for playing and for winning, it turns out that here they give them prizes for drawing, for winning, they just needed to give them a prize for losing. The awards are over “, Vergara said at the time.

The businessman also affirmed at that time that footballers were privileged people who had at their fingertips what was inaccessible for the vast majority. “They are lucky, they are privileged in this country, they have a career that anyone would like, and besides that, do I have to pay them a premium? The premiums are over. There was a lot of courage, but then understanding came “, he pointed.