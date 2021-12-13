the crazy friendship of Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is most likely one of the few people who know if Tobey Maguire He appears or not again in the skin of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No way home, the closing of the new trilogy about the superhero that hits theaters this Thursday.

Maguire and DiCaprio are one of Hollywood’s strongest friends, for not claiming that it is the most established. Either it’s theirs or it’s Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. While one is seeing how he approaches the cinema, the other does not stop releasing hits. How did they meet? What milestones does your long relationship have? When did you work together?



Tobey and DiCaprio as Nick Carraway and Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby. Photo: AP

I: Same origin

Maguire and DiCaprio, 46 ​​and 47 respectively, met when they were both 12. Leo was returning from school with his mother and from his car decided that Tobey would be his friend.

DiCaprio saw Maguire on the street and recognized him from the auditions they had had together. He told his mother to stop the car and, as recounted in Esquire, the following happened: “I literally jumped out of the car. I was like, ‘Tobey! Tobey! Hey! Hey!’ And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I know you. You’re … that guy.’ But I made him my friend. When I want someone to be my friend, I just make him my friend. “

The two lived in Los Angeles and were raised by single mothers, an aspect that contributed to their friendship almost from the first day they saw each other. Or since Dicaprio chose Maguire.

II: Same roles

Their relationship continued in the castings. Leo used to win. In 1990, they both auditioned for the same television adaptation of Parenthood and DiCaprio was the one who stayed. But the blonde was not silent: he asked to also include Tobey and in this way his friend could say even just a few lines.



Tobey as Spider-Man. Return?

During the 1990s, DiCaprio also landed a role in Critters 3 at Maguire’s expense and took out his friend the lead of This Boy’s Life. In the latter case, Tobey was able to participate precisely by being a friend of Leo.

Over the years they stopped auditioning for the same roles and their careers went on different sides. DiCaprio exploded before with several hits and was consolidated in Titanic; Tobey became acquainted with The ice storm and finally established himself as a star after Spider-man.

Now, every time they have to accept a role or not, both consult everything. “We talked about every project we do. I talked to Tobey about every choice I made and vice versa. We have had endless conversations about certain projects, we argue and support each other along the way,” Leo told the Associated Press.

III: Same friends

The friends were part of the infamous “Pussy Posse” gang. The “Pussy Posse”, a term coined by Nancy jo sales in a highly-mentioned New York magazine article about DiCaprio, it was a group of friends who used to do their thing in the hollywood scene.



Tobey and DiCaprio as teenagers.

In addition to the protagonists of this article, in the band were the actors Kevin Connolly Y Lukas haas, the magician David blaine and the director Harmony Korine, among others. “The main members of the group constitute a fraternity of young men, some of whom are really famous, like Leo,” explains Sales in his note.

They were said to go everywhere together, ranging from movie sets to wild parties in New York. The writer also maintained that DiCaprio’s friends were taking the money to Leo and that they competed with each other to see who was left in more and better roles.

IV: Same Movies

They shared the leading role only twice: in Don’s Plum and in The Great Gatsby. The first is a cursed film that no former “Pussy Posse” wants to remember.



The Don’s Plum poster.

DiCaprio and Maguire recorded it for six days in the summer of 1995 and part of 1996 with their friends. They were the two of them, Connolly, Scott Bloom, Amber Benson, Heather McComb, Meadow Sisto and Jenny Lewis.

The Don’s Plum synopsis states: “Every Saturday night, a group of young people meet at their favorite place: Don’s Plum. Like every night, the great challenge is getting to go to the place with a girl each ”.

The New York Post gathered information about this mysterious project and reported that one of the film’s producers, Dale Wheatley, he knew DiCaprio became “apprehensive” when he learned that what would be a short film was turning into an independent film.

The film was banned in the United States after Leo and Tobey sued the creators in 1998. Ignoring the request of justice, in 2014 Wheatley published the film on the internet. It lasted 16 months until they took her out.

The producer described the “Pussy Posse” as a “terribly intimidating gang of thugs with their power and influence.” Wheatley understood that the lawsuit was not because of the length or theme of the film, but that Maguire would have felt that Leo would had overshadowed.

A DiCaprio spokesperson who reached out to the New York Post claimed that Wheatley’s comments were “decades-old lies” fabricated “in an effort to gain illegal publicity and financial gain.”



Maguire, Lurhmann, Carey Mulligan and DiCaprio at the presentation of The Great Gatsby in Cannes. Photo: AFP

The second mentioned film, The Great Gatsby, is the great project that brought them together. In 2013, the director Baz Luhrmann brought them to the big screen in his interesting version of the novel by Francis Scott Fitzgerald.

Luhrmann highlighted the chemistry the two had on set, noting that they always consulted what they were doing. In addition, the film narrates the friendship of the characters they play, Jay Gatsby and Nick Carraway.

V: Different news

Beyond seeing each other on yachts, environmental activism events and family gatherings in which Leo plays with Tobey’s children – they call him Uncle Leo -, They haven’t seen each other in movies for a long time. What’s more, Maguire is being seen less and less in cinemas.



DiCaprio stars in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up.

DiCaprio premiered in some theaters Don’t look up, Netflix’s ace for the next delivery of the Oscars (he arrives on the platform on the 24th), and is preparing the new Martin Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon. It is not worth forgetting that he comes from winning the long-awaited award from the Academy for The reborn and that each project that he chooses, which is not so many, is recognized in award seasons.

Maguire, although he has not appeared in movies for a long time, is preparing a relaunch of his career. If he appears in Spider-Man: No way home it will undoubtedly be a popular revival of his last name, and if it goes well to Babylon, the new film by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle that has him in its cast, we can talk about how it will surely have showers of proposals. They also secured a spot in Extrapolations, an Apple series directed by Scott Burns.

Maguire’s last theatrical performance was in The master move, from 2014, where he played the famous chess player Bobby Fisher. Will he put on the spider superhero costume again?