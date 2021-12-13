The challenges of precision medicine beyond COVID-19

By Ekaterina Podnebesnova, Managing Director for Argentina, Chile and Uruguay of Siemens Healthineers

In the aftermath of COVID-19, medicine will have to address multiple challenges in treating people’s health. Due to the fear of contagion caused by the pandemic, a significant number of patients stopped attending healthcare facilities to continue their treatments during the most critical period of the health crisis. An analysis done by IMED in Chile revealed that only between March and June 2020, medical consultations had a fall of up to 74%, while exams fell by up to 78%.

Failure to treat a base disease, in addition to worsening the initial condition, leads to an increase in the demand for long-term emergency treatments. Chile’s Department of Health Information Statistics, DEIS, identified that emergency care for acute myocardial infarction increased from 4.8% in 2019 to 5.2% by the end of 2020; cerebrovascular accidents grew from 10.9% to 11.1%, while consultations for hypertensive crisis rose from 31.1% to 32.6%, also in the same period.

These data are worrying, especially if one considers that until 2019, a year before the health crisis, heart disease and cardiovascular disease were among the top 10 causes of death in the world according to the WHO.

Undoubtedly, it is the responsibility of the whole of society to promote the treatment of these conditions, but advances in precision medicine can play a key role.

Currently there are devices with state-of-the-art robotic technology, which are even capable of allowing the installation of devices with a precision of 1 mm, within the vascular system, improving the results of this type of intervention.

The benefits are many: on the one hand, they make the work of medical teams more efficient, since being supported by this innovation, they can obtain better rates of intervention time, reducing waiting lists.

But also precision in medicine prevents people from having to undergo multiple interventions, which positively impacts the costs associated with a new operation, reducing the radiation levels to which they are exposed and the recovery periods. In this way, the greatest impact is directly reflected in the patient’s experience and therefore, in their quality of life.

Today’s world requires medicine to have immediate answers. Advances such as robotic technology and greater precision are effective tools for the health industry to overcome the challenges that new health scenarios impose on us, while we advance in controlling the current pandemic.