The British Justice denied Johnny Depp’s appeal against the ruling in favor of the newspaper that called him a “handcuff beater”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp during an event in 2015. (REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini / file)

The British Court of Appeals denied the American actor on Thursday Johnny depp the possibility of appealing a November sentence in favor of the tabloid newspaper The Sun against whom he had sued for defamation.

The 57-year-old Hollywood star had sued the newspaper’s publishing group, News Group Newspapers (NGN), by an April 2018 headline featuring it as a “Handcuff beater” in reference to his ex-wife, the actress Amber heard, 34 years old.

But after a very high-profile trial, the judge Andrew Nicol of the High Court of London considered that published “was substantially true.”

This Thursday, the Court of Appeals considered in its decision that “the hearings before Judge Nicol were complete and fair and that he thoroughly motivated his conclusions, that It has not been proven, not even arguably, that they are flawed by any error of approach or of law ”.

The holder of The Sun wondered how the British writer JK Rowling could accept this “Handcuff beater” in the movie “Fantastic Animals”, a derivative of the magical universe of Harry Potter.

Depp during the premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” in 2018. After the trial, the actor lost his role in the film (REUTERS / Toby Melville / archive)

Claiming to have seen his career threatened by this claim, Depp wanted to clean up his reputation but in three weeks of court hearings in London in July, he ended up exposing his drug excesses and extravagant lifestyle to public scrutiny. in a high-risk maneuver that ended up turning against him.

And after the sentence against him, the actor had to renounce his role as the evil one Gellert Grindelwad in the next film in the “Fantastic Animals” series, which will now be played by the Danish Mads Mikkelsen.

“Largest defamation trial of the 21st century”

Qualified as “The biggest libel trial of the 21st century in England”, the case brought to light the dirtiest rags of the tumultuous marriage.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” tried to show that he had never hit Heard, despite the violent relationship that the couple maintained.

For its part, NGN based its defense on 14 alleged cases of abuse from Depp to Heard, which he detailed in great detail during the process and with which he ended up convincing Nicol that The Sun he had not been untruthful.

Amber Heard after leaving London High Court in July 2020 (REUTERS / Simon Dawson / file)

The court heard lurid stories about drug abuse, feces in the marriage bed, suspicions of infidelity and a severed finger with a bottle during a violent fight.

Recognizing abuse drugs and the alcohol, the actor assured that in his years of marriage with Heard he was drugging so much that he was “in no condition” to hurt her.

And that he had never laid his hand on a woman, a statement supported by the written testimonies of their former partners Vanessa paradis Y Winona ryder.

Depp met the actress from “The Danish Girl” and “Aquaman” on the set of “Diario de un seductor” (“The Rum Diaries” in Spain) in 2011 and they were married in February 2015 in Los Angeles. They divorced two years later.

The actress then spoke of “Years” of “physical and psychological” violenceaccusations Depp vehemently denied.

(With information from AFP)

