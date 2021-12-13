The bottle of whiskey that will be opened until Atlas is league champion

If you ever wonder what does victory taste like, we must answer that it tastes like whiskey, or at least that is the taste of victory in Atlas and not a drop has been tasted for almost 70 yearsFor this reason, a bottle of this magical drink accompanies the trophy that accredits the rojinegros as champions of the 1951 season.

The Guadalajara team was crowned for the first time in its history in April 1951 and three years later, the red-black team was given a bottle of whiskey, which has been kept in the Atlas cabinets since 1954 as a gift from the authorities of the city of Guadalajara, and since then it has been waiting to be uncovered.

The Atlas whiskey bottle

It is a bottle of Scotch whiskey, from the Ballantine’s brand, which was one of the finest of that time and in the packaging It has a legend written that conditions the opening of the bottle until the team achieves a league championship.

“Property of the Club Deportivo Atlas de Guadalajara AC to uncover until Team Atlas wins a First Division championship. It was given as a gift in 1954 by the representative in this city “, indicates the legend. Atlas was demoted to Second Division just in the gift year.

Atlas has achieved a couple of league titles, although these were in the Second Division. In Primera he was able to be crowned in 1966, but finished as sub-leader, behind América, while in 1999 he fell in a penalty shootout against Toluca.

How much does a bottle of that tasty whiskey cost?

The bottle of rests in the Atlas cabinets since 1954 is invaluable, not only because of the meaning for the red-black team and its legend, but also because of its old age.

Simply a 40 year old fine whiskey reaches a value close to 180 thousand pesos, However, the brand of the bottle that is in the Atlas facilities does not have presentations of so many years of aging, at least in Mexico.

The most expensive presentation of that Scottish brand on Amazon is 1,193 pesos, so if you are from Atlas, this may be an option to celebrate properly. Health. 🥃