The best films of the actress that you cannot miss

Don’t miss out on Kate Winslet’s best films, after the great success of “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet is sweeping the new HBO series, although no one doubts her talent, there is no way that this actress does not amaze us with her versatility in front of the screen. “Mare of Easttown” is one of the series that is sweeping the polls after its premiere on April 18, 2021.

Kate plays “Mare Sheenan” a heartbroken detective who lives with her daughter and mother in Easttown, a small town in Pennsylvania. The evolution of the place is at a snail’s pace as it is far from the city; Alcoholics, addicts and people who work to survive live there. Mare fights against the negligence of her people to support her family but her sadness is something you can see through her eyes.

Kate Winslet “Mare of Easttown” in Photo: Youtube Official HBO Trailer

Once again Kate Winslet wins the hearts of her fans with her masterful performance, just as she did in 1997 in “Titanic” and in many other films. Throughout his career, he has given life to countless characters that continue to be remembered by the audience.

Here we show you the best films to pay tribute to the British actress who continues to make her own on the screens.

Best Kate Winslet Movies

Titanic – 1997

James Cameron could not choose the best actress to give life to “Rose” in “Titanic”, although at that time he did not have such a marked career in the cinema, no one imagines another actress starring in the film with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Rose” is a woman who, in order to support her family’s ostentatious standard of living, is pressured to marry a wealthy man. However, on board the Titanic he meets “Jack” a humble young man who with his naturalness wins his heart; their love story takes place in the middle of the sinking of the ship.

“Heavenly Creatures” (Heavenly Creatures) – 1994

The film based on an actual police case was directed by Peter Jackson and starred Kate Winslet and Melanie Lynskey. With only 19 years Kate gave life to “Juliet” a wealthy young woman who is romantically linked with “Pauline”. When her parents find out, they treat her like crazy and look for a way to separate them, but after the girls commit a bloody act, the intervention of adults will no longer be necessary.

“A secret passion” (The Reader) – 2008

Kate Winslet won an Oscar after her incredible performance. The film digested by Stephen Daldry and starring Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes and David Kross, tells the story of a relationship between a young law student and an older woman. Years after ending the relationship, they are in a trial where she is accused of having committed crimes during the Second World War.

“Just a dream” (Revolutionary Road) – 2008. The reunion of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio return to star in their second film together after the great success of “Titanic.” The film directed by Sam Mendes portrays the history of the falsehood of the American dream, based on the novel by Richard Yates. Kate plays April Wheeler, a woman who is unhappy with her marriage and the suburb where she lives.

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) – 2004

The romance and drama film was directed by Michel Gondry and written by Charlie Kaufman. Kate Winslet headed the production with Jim Carrey, who in the fiction ends up devastated after Clementine (Winslet) breaks up with him, to recover from the breakup he creates a character in his head that transmits the sadness and loneliness he feels.

With information from GQ

