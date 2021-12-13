The best Atlas memes after breaking his streak without being a champion

(Photo: Twitter / @ AztecaDeportes)

This Sunday night the final of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 Y the Atlas was crowned champion of this tournamentAfter the regulation 90, the extra 30 minutes and the penalty shootout, the Guadalajara team kept the cup and engraved their second star on their shield.

Atlas and León fought for the crown of this contest. The different emotions that were experienced on the Jalisco Stadium field gave way for users on social networks to make fun of the two finalists.

Nervousness was the protagonist of the game as the champion had to be defined in the last tiebreaker scenario. From the eleven steps, those led by Diego Cocca they made the field theirs and they hung the victory.

The team that loaded with majors teasing It was the red and black set, well his streak of 70 years Without being champion of the first division of Mexico, he caused soccer fans to take advantage of this condition to scoff.

From the first minutes of the game, the Foxes took advantage of the first spaces that The beast yielded. After the first 45 minutes of intensity and proposed moves, The academy managed to make the first of the game and the overall tie.

In a set piece, the Guadalajara team knew how to take advantage of a corner kick from the left wing. The ball crossed the court and after a series of heads and rebounds, Aldo Rocha he found the ball and sent it away.

Not everyone welcomed Atlas's victory

The captain of Atlas hit him with his left foot Y managed to defeat Rodolfo Cota, who had had a great performance in the first leg of the final. By minute 55, the aggregate score was already tied 2 – 2. Only one goal separated both clubs from being champions of the Apertura 2021.

Atlas quickly became a trend in social networks, as it was the team that had the spotlight on it, since after 22 years it managed to reach a final and was just a short time away from breaking the 70-year drought without lifting a title.

The nerves among the fans of The fury was at its peak and to ease the tension, they began to share memes of the situation of the red and black. The minutes passed and the aggregate remained tied.

The regulation ninety minutes ended and the next 30 minutes of overtime were played. Atlas could have gotten rid of overtime, Edgar zaldivar the frame was completely open, it was enough just to push the ball a few inches from the goal line, but his header went through the goal and the “imminent” score was not made.

The pressure of time was being felt more and more. Without major news the game it was extended to penalties, in which Atlas managed to break his drought without raising a glass.

The Green bellies ended regular time with 10 men due to the expulsion of Emmanuel gigliotti. In addition to that of Jean Meneses, who had already been replaced. Thrills in overtime were infrequent, both squads were cautious for the additional 30 minutes.

The shots were very even, but who was the hero of the match was about Camilo Vargas, Well, he saved two penalties that gave his club the advantage. The Colombian goalkeeper resurfaced from his ashes and with two stopped penalties gave Atlas the title of the Apertura of Mexican football this Sunday, his first title in 70 years, against León.

Julius furch was the last to shoot the penalty and who gave the victory to the red and black.

