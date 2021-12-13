The 5 MOST searched movies and series on Google this 2021 (and where to watch them)

Although the 2021 It was a year just as complicated as the previous one, this cycle was characterized by its extensive production of titles that were released throughout all this time, works that even surpassed past records given the good perception of the public.

However, now, as is customary, Google published an article in which he displays the list of search trends regarding series Y films, that is, the pieces with the highest number of mentions of 2021 that we share with you below.

Most searched movies on Google in 2021

Eternals | Cinemas (Coming to Disney Plus)

Marvel released one of its most anticipated works in November with ‘Eternals’, a superhero film directed by award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, who worked on the audiovisual with a cast of renowned artists, featuring the participation of Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden , Gemma Chan and Kit Harington, who continue Phase 4 of the Cinematic Universe.

Godzilla vs Kong | HBO Max

The film hit theaters on March 24 thanks to a talented creative team that worked on the design of the characters that this time bring to life one of the biggest and most iconic fights in the industry.

Actor Tom Hardy returned to the leading role with the now famous main character who in his attempt to adapt faces the evil of another man whose abilities are similar to his own.

Black Widow | Disney plus

Natasha Romanoff’s life is revealed in this successful film that explores details of her past and how they influence her current situation.

Famous actress Emma Stone portrayed the iconic Cruella De Vil with a performance that earned her thousands of abuses as a talented fashion designer.

Most searched series in Google in 2021

The Squid Game | Netflix

The successful South Korean production exhibits a disturbing story where the protagonists accept to play challenges to get out of their difficult economic situation, which they do without imagining that many of them will lose their lives along the way.

Wandavision | Disney plus

The Marvel series managed to position itself as one of the most viewed productions in the catalog that monopolized the rest of the titles released at the beginning of the cycle, the same popularity that it maintained during the time it released more chapters.

“Bridgerton follows Daphne, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, in her ‘debut’ at Regency London’s ‘marriage market’. As this is happening, the pamphlet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown, who promises to reveal each of the scandals of the most prominent figures in the capital, “exposes the official synopsis of the series that for months remained the most viewed on the platform.

Since its premiere, the argument went to the list of works with the most reproductions within the service given its relationship with the Karate Kid.

The Heartless | www.lasestrellas.tv

The history of Televisa is a soap opera, however, the reach it had with the audience gives it a special position in these mentions.