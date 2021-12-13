Thank u, next! Ariana Grande cuts her hair and says goodbye to her long ponytail

And not just for the fact that she refreshed her look from years ago with this cutBut also because it can be a sign of something new and very important in your life. We do not know if it is a surprise in his career, the new cycle he is undertaking with Dalton Gomez or simply for fun. What is a fact is that Ariana did not need a love break to cut her hair like others celebs.

Flip-up bob: The Trend Ariana Grande Joins In And We Love!

If you were wondering what is the name of the haircut that Ariana Grande just got, let us tell you that, because of its height and shape, it looks like a blunt bob with the naked eye, that is a bob with straight edges. However, because of the hairstyle that the actress wears with outward ends, we can define it as a flip-up bob.

We had already seen Ariana Grande with her flip-up hair before, that is, with the tips out, at the 2020 Grammys. Getty Images

Are you interested in asking your stylist? Order an ultra-straight cut above the shoulder and, if you have straight hair, curl the ends out with a blow dryer and a barrel (or tube) brush. If you have wavy or curly hair, you will have to straighten it to achieve the effect Ariana. And watch out for those with a round or long face: this cut is for you as it will help you harmonize your features.

Do you dare to do it or not, the flip-up bob It is very flattering to take years off you for its effect lifting, in addition to looking elegant, fresh and trendy for the seventies detail of the tips that burns this 2021. The proof of how good it looks has it Ariana Grande and everything points to this hairstyle it will be a trend of the most hot in the rest of the year thanks to her. Any details about its meaning, we will keep you informed!