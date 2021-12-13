Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Rihanna, among the 100 most powerful women

Beyoncé, Rihanna and Taylor Swift excel in various fields of entertainment and business. Photo: Reuters

Magazine Forbes released his list of 100 women that he considers as the influential and powerful of this 2021.

In the list appear names of politicians, businesswomen and stars of the show, where the singers stand out:

Rihanna (68th place). The Bardados singer makes the list thanks to her Fenty beauty brand and variants of it.

Beyoncé (76th place). The American singer is on the famous list thanks to the earnings from her concerts and contracts with brands.

Taylor Swift (78th place). The young American singer was recognized by Forbes for re-releasing new versions of her songs, of which she lost the rights, and turning them back into hits.

In addition to the singers, there are also names of the stature of the American presenter on the list, Oprah Winfrey, the highest ranked celebrity, with an estimated net worth of more than $ 2 billion.

Also from the world of entertainment appear the actress and producer Reese whitherspoon in place 74 and the director Ava duvernay, site 80.

The 10 most powerful women of 2021, according to Forbes

The top 10 places on the Forbes list tops it MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon; followed by the Vice President of the United States, Kalama harris.