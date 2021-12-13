Systematic literature review supports benefit of biologics for rare type of psoriasis

Rarer subtypes of the disease include erythrodermic psoriasis (PD) and guttate psoriasis.

The analysis of 43 articles, which yielded a total of 179 patients who met the criteria for the systematic review.

The psoriasis It is a chronic inflammatory disease of the skin that affects approximately 2% of the world population, according to literature.

Among the rarer subtypes of the disease is the psoriasis erythrodermic (EP) and psoriasis guttata.

PD is precisely a severe variant with a prevalence of less than 3% of all cases that develop in a patient with a condition of psoriasis uncontrolled. While the psoriasis guttata has small red, scaly spots with silver tear-shaped crusts on the arms, legs, and mid-body.

The condition is characterized by causing erythema and scaling that largely affect 75% of the body’s surface.

Affected patients present with numerous systemic symptoms such as fever, tachycardia, lymphadenopathy, arthralgia, and fatigue. Without proper treatment, they could also develop high-output heart failure, malabsorption, anemia, among other adverse effects.

In order to offer evidence-based treatment recommendations and response analysis in biological treatments, a group of Puerto Rican researchers carried out a systematic study of approved biological drugs for the treatment of PD.

They argue in their research that the efficacy and safety of drugs such as ustekinumab, adalimumab, etanercept and infliximab have been tested for the treatment of PD, although additional biologics have also been approved, such as ixekizumab, secukinumab and approved guselkumab for the treatment of psoriasis in moderate to severe plaques.

Group analysis included a comprehensive search of PubMed, Cochrane Library, Embase, and Scopus databases up to December 31, 2018.

Among the studies found, the patients had less than 75% involvement of the body surface, and patients under 18 years of age treated with biologics were included.

The analysis of 43 articles, which yielded a total of 179 patients who met the criteria for the systematic review.

Most of the patients showed a response at some point during the treatment, with a higher level of evidence for infliximab, ustekinumab, ixekizumab Y guselkumab.

“PD patients treated with biologics showed positive responses and the treatment was well tolerated” although there was limited quality evidence in favor of infliximab, ustekinumab, ixekizumab Y guselkumab, reads the study.

The psoriasis it is a disease that is highly prevalent throughout the world. In the particular case of Puerto Rico, there are approximately 35,000 to 100,000 people who suffer from it, as established by Puerto Rican dermatologists.

Access the study here.