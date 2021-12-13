Sweet Tooth | The deer boy | Robert Downey Jr .: These are his 12 best streaming movies | RANKING | Netflix | Disney Plus | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

One of the latest releases of Netflix is ​​the series “Sweet Tooth”, the adaptation of the DC comic by Jeff Lemire. The funny thing is that Robert Downey Jr., yes, the one who gave life to Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, participates as an executive producer. We know about the talent that characterizes this actor, but we tend to forget that before superhero movies, he already had a successful career. With films like “Chaplin” and “Tropic Thunder” he achieved nominations at the Oscars and Golden Globes, and obtained a BAFTA. Here we present a list of the 12 best movies of the actor available in streaming, ordered from worst to best.

This list includes everything from his iconic role as Iron Man in the different Marvel films, to his participation in mystery films like “Sherlock Holmes”, in romantic comedies like “Only you” and in dramas like “The judge.” All are available on platforms like Netflix, HBO Go, Disney +, and Amazon Prime Video. For this one ranking We took into account the critics’ scores and, obviously, the writer’s judgment.

12. “Dolittle” (2020)

Available on HBO Go

The Stephen Gaghan-directed film is based on the character Doctor Dolittle, created by Hugh Lofting. Downey Jr. plays Dr. John Dolittle, a veterinarian who has the ability to communicate with animals. Queen Victoria summons the doctor to try to cure a deadly disease that afflicts her. He and his animal friends must undertake a journey full of dangers to obtain a fruit from a distant land, essential to heal the monarch.

11. “A whole birth” (2010)

Available on Netflix

Peter Highman, played by Downey Jr., will be a father for the first time with only five days to go until the day of delivery. As Peter tries to catch a flight home, to his bad luck he must travel by car with aspiring actor Ethan Tremblay (Zach Galifianakis). This will turn out to be a trip from side to side of the country that will end up destroying some cars, several friendships, and the peace of mind of the future father. The film was directed by Todd Phillips and written by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland.

10. “The judge” (2014)

Available on Netflix

Robert Downey Jr. is Hank Palmer, a successful unscrupulous Chicago attorney. One day, he receives a call from his brother, who informs him that his mother has passed away. Despite having a distant relationship with his father (who is a judge), he must defend him since he was accused of murder, the victim being a person whom the judge sentenced years ago. Over the days, Hank will discover the secrets that his father hides and will have to decide whether to amend his relationship with him.

9. “Only you” (1994)

Available on HBO Go

Directed by Norman Jewison, the film introduces us to Faith Corvatch (Marisa Tomei), a woman who since she was a child has firmly believed that her soul mate is a man named Damon Bradley. Years later, when she is about to marry her boyfriend Dwayne, a podiatrist, she decides to travel to Venice, where she believes she will find the true love of her life. There he meets Peter Wright (Downey Jr.), a man who is struck by the beautiful Faith. He decides to lie to her and says his name is Damon Bradley, but how long will the lie last?

(Photo: HBO Go)

8. “Sherlock Holmes” (2009)

Available on Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, it is based on the original character of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. In 1891 London, Holmes (Downey Jr.) and Dr. Watson (Law) will investigate a series of strange disappearances that appear to be the consequence of a larger and more complex conspiracy than they thought. They will have the help of an intrepid thief named Irene Adler, played by Rachel McAdams. All while Holmes faces Professor Moriarty, who is a man as smart as our protagonist, but with evil ends.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures / Amazon Prime Video)

7. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015)

Available on Disney +

Based on the Marvel Comics team, the Avengers, the film was written and directed by Joss Whedon. The team made up of superheroes such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), among others, must face Ultron, the The fruit of a damaged pilot program created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner to achieve peace on Earth. When his programming was damaged, Ultron returned with the sole objective of saving the planet by eliminating its greatest threat: the human race.

6. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

Available on Disney +

The third installment of “Avengers” was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. In this story we see the aforementioned team fight Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. He is a ruthless intergalactic being who yearns to collect all the Infinity Stones to impose his will, with the goal of “rebalancing the universe.” He believes the universe is becoming overpopulated, leading to the destruction of his home planet, Titan, and was promised it would never happen again. The aforementioned group will have to unite superheroes from all over the galaxy to face Thanos. Will they be able to stop the advance of the titan of chaos?

5. “Captain America: Civil War” (2016)

Available on Disney +

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and is from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. It stars Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America. The plot portrays the disagreement that exists over the international supervision of the Avengers, which results in a fracture of two opposing factions, one led by Rogers and the other by Tony Stark / Iron Man. This occurs after The Avengers are involved in a incident that has collateral damage. As they deal with the organization’s internal conflict, they must also protect the world from a terrible villain.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / DIsney +)

4. “The Avengers: The Avengers” (2012)

Available on Disney +

The first installment was written and directed by Joss Whedon. In this film, Nick Fury, director of the SHIELD spy agency recruits Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner and Thor to form a team that can save the planet from destruction. The villain? Loki, an exiled Asgardian god and brother of Thor. He makes a deal with The Other, leader of an alien race, to recover a powerful source of energy and, if he succeeds, he will have an army with which he can subjugate the Earth. The film was well received, broke several box office records and garnered Oscar and BAFTA nominations for its visual effects.

3. “Spider-man: Homecoming” (2017)

Available on Netflix

The film is directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Peter Parker is recruited by Tony Stark to be part of the Avengers, but continues his studies at the Midtown School of Science and Technology when Stark indicates that he was not yet ready to take on the challenge. Thus, the young man must learn to balance his life as a teenager and his studies with his career as a superhero, dedicated to fighting crime. Michael Keaton plays Vulture, an arms dealer who wears a suit with mechanical wings forged with chitauri technology (a fictional race of aliens that are part of the Marvel universe). The two will clash, but a secret related to Peter’s love interest will complicate the situation.

2. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

Available on Disney +

In the last installment of The Avengers, Anthony and Joe Russo repeated the plate as directors, while the script was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The story aims to conclude the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and picks up on various moments from the previous tapes, ending the story arcs of several main characters. After the terrible acts of Thanos in “Infinity War”, the superheroes who survived must face the situation and try to reverse it at all costs. Thus, they will travel to the Quantum Realm, which could have the secret to return to normality.

1. “Iron Man” (2008)

Available on Disney +

Directed by Jon Favreau, the story introduces us to Anthony Edward Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the heir to the Stark Industries arms company. After demonstrating the new Jericho missile, the convoy carrying it was ambushed and Stark was seriously wounded. A terrorist group called the Ten Rings captures him and Yinsen, a doctor captive with him, implants an electro magnet to prevent the shrapnel that injured him from reaching his heart and dying. After this ordeal, Stark decides to change course in his company and begins to create the iconic Iron Man suit. But not everything seems to be going well, when the board of directors of his own company seeks to separate him from the position. He must face a terrible enemy, which is closer than it seems.

(Photo: Disney +)

