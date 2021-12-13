Steven Spielberg’s Next Movie Now Has A Trailer – Come In And See

The trailer for the new version of the romantic musical classic “Love without barriers” (West Side Story), this time under the direction of Steven spielberg, was known in the last hours and shows images of what will be the new version of the 1961 film and the 1957 Broadway musical.

The film produced by 20th Century Studios has a release date for Argentina: the next December 9.

The adaptation of the story that explores a forbidden love And the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teen gangs of different ethnic groups in 1957 New York, collects the film experience that in 1961 commanded Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins.

The official teaser trailer for the 20th Century Studios movie

This time and under the baton of the author of films such as “Jaws”, “ET The Extraterrestrial”, “Amazing Tales”, “The Empire of the Sun”, “Jurassic Park”, “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan “, brings together a cast made up of Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez. Rachel Zegler and Rita Moreno (which was in the first version and won an Oscar).

The images of the cut suggest that there will be a lot of dance, action and romance; all under the musical accompaniment that is expected for the genre.

It is Spielberg’s first foray into the musical genre and has a script by Tony Kushner, who has already worked with the legendary director in Munich (2005) and Lincoln (2012).

“History is not just a product of its time but that time has returned, and it has done so with a kind of social fury. I wanted to tell that migration experience to this country and the fight to make a living, have children and fight again against the obstacles of xenophobia and racial prejudice, “said Spielberg about his project.