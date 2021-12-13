Steven Spielberg. Oscars premiere trailer for new film

Among the peculiarities that the Oscar Awards ceremony will have, to be held next Sunday, will be the premiere of several cinematographic advances, the most outstanding being that of West side story, the most recent film by Steven Spielberg.

Furthermore, in this unusual gesture on the part of the Hollywood Academy, who is normally reluctant to promote new releases, will also show trailers for In the Heights, musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Summer of soulby Questlove. A dynamic to encourage the spectators aqthat they return to theaters after more than a year of closure due to the pandemic.

Disney’s vice president of advertising sales, Jerry daniello, confirmed in an interview with Adweek magazine that these three previews, lasting 30 to 90 seconds, will be part of the gala produced by the ABC network, owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Ariana DeBose, of Puerto Rican origin and protagonist of the new West side story, will take the stage to present the trailer for the famous musical and invite viewers to come to theaters.

The same will be done by the Puerto Rican Lin-Manuel Miranda, author of Hamilton and whose next documentary, In The Heights, It was one of the most anticipated releases of 2020, but it had to be postponed until June 11, 2021 for the coronavirus pandemic.

For its part, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix and Harrison FordAmong others, they will be some of the presenters of the ceremony, who to adapt to the circumstances will change their usual format for a particular script that will imitate a live film.

To do it safely, those responsible have reserved Union Station, the central train station in Los Angeles, where they have designed an outdoor space to deliver the awards.

