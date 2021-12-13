Steven Spielberg: Latino Performance in West Side Story Has to Happen

Steven Spielberg says the Latino performance in his film West Side Story was essential.

The legendary director directed a remake of the musical classic for the big screen and had a simple explanation of why he wanted Latino characters to be played by Latino actors in the film.

This is the way to do it, “Stephen, 74, told Variety.

That’s what we are in this world. That’s where we always have to be, but that’s very important, especially in ‘West Side Story.’

We have to do it right. Not that other products didn’t do well in their own way, but I didn’t want to re-imagine it without full representation of the entire Latino community. That was the most important thing. “

Stephen also added that he wanted the character to speak Spanish in his film and did not feel the need for a translation.

“A lot of Spanish,” he said, “but don’t translate it.”

Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the film, praised Spielberg for focusing on acting because she hopes to see Rita Moreno (who appears in this project) play the role in the 1961 version.

The 30-year-old said, “By acting, I’m going to promote it to the end of my days because it’s really important.

“We have to give the new generation what Rita gave us: the fact that there is potential for success. And that’s what it’s all about. It goes beyond the pressures of comparison or something like that. It’s not about that. It’s about showing other people that it is possible.

Spielberg recently explained how “West Side Story” has “permeated” his life since childhood.

The director of “Jaws” told The Guardian: “He never left my life. I played the actors album for my children. They memorized the songs when they were little.

“I have videos all over the place playing Officer Krupke and all the planes. These videos demonstrate how ‘West Side Story’ permeated my entire life and the lives of my children and grandchildren. It’s crazy! “