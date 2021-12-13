Steven Spielberg is selling his truly movie mega-yacht for $ 160 million

It is enough to see any of his mega-productions on the big screen to understand that Steven spielberg he is not given that of walking with measure and discretion; so you can already imagine what type of boat we are talking about when we talk about the sale of your megayacht.

Yes, after 11 years, the Oscar-winning director has decided to put up for sale his spectacular houseboat, which has an area of ​​282 feet and is priced at 160 million dollars.

This is Steven Spielberg’s megayacht

Steven Spielberg received his Seven Seas in 2010, built by the Dutch shipyard Oceanco and with interior design and decoration of Nuvolari & Lenard With Molly isaksen

It is a four-story megayacht with a capacity for between 15 and 20 people distributed in seven (and potentially nine) cabins.

With a navy blue hull, the ship is almost 47 feet wide, has a top speed of 19.5 knots (approximately 22 mph) and a crew of 28 people.

It carries 45,000 gallons of fresh water and 77,000 gallons of fuel at a speed of 15 knots that allows it a range of 5,200 miles, more than enough for a transatlantic crossing.

Onboard amenities include a swimming pool, two spas, a total of 17 televisions (plus a screening room), a camera security system including a pirate protection unit, and smart home technology that controls AV systems, lighting and climate.

A curvy staircase winds its way between the various decks, but its sleek glass elevator is much more fun and less tiring.

The wood paneled main salon, on an upper deck along with the owner’s suite, is a ballroom-sized space spanning the entire width of the ship with multiple seating arrangements, a large TV and a wet bar.

Behind the living room, a circular dining room has floor-to-ceiling curved glass walls that open onto a teak deck perfect for al fresco cocktails before and after dinner.

Unsurprisingly, given its owner by Steven Spielberg, the megayacht incorporates a state-of-the-art projection room with tiered seating on plush sofas, a full bar and, to sing along, a baby grand piano.

Finally, the upper deck includes the bridge and the captain’s rooms along with a fitness room and spa with massage room, sauna and steam room. A curved glass wall opens at the touch of a button to provide access to a sun-drenched deck with a whirlpool tub.

Of course, all these benefits and amenities could be overshadowed for many by a single argument: it is the yacht that Steven Spielberg and with that it is not necessary to know more.

