Steven Spielberg: His 20 Favorite Movies Include Several You Love, Some You Don’t Know About, And Some That Will Surprise You

Steven spielberg is responsible for some of the best and most iconic movies of all times. From Shark, passing by ET. or Saving Private Ryan, not to mention Indiana Jones , Jurassic park or some of the most current: The bridge of spies Y Ready Player One.

For many of us Steven Spielberg’s films are on our favorites list. Surely if we asked everyone, most would realize that at least one is theirs. And what are the director’s favorites?

Like his filmography, where we find tapes of all kinds (drama, war, science fiction, adventures …) the list of Steven Spielberg’s Favorite Movies it is just as varied. There from superhero movies that have been a blockbuster until classics from the 30s or comedies from the 80s.

As it will have happened to you with the lists of Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho or Scorsese (if you have not seen them you can see here those of the director of Kill Bill, here those of the director of Parasites and here those of the director of The Irishman) some of the titles will not sound familiar to you, others maybe you have seen and liked them and I’m sure a couple will surprise you because like Spielberg, you also love them.

Far Out magazine collected the 20 Favorite Steven Spielberg Movies. Those that marked and inspired him (so much that he made the remake of one in 2005). So if you have a free schedule of premieres these days you can take a look at one of the following films.

If they’ve made the cut of one of the greatest directors of all time, they really are good.

Living is beautiful – Frank Capra (1946)

– Frank Capra (1946) The Godfather – Francis Ford Coppola (1972)

– Francis Ford Coppola (1972) Fantasy – Walt Disney (1940)

– Walt Disney (1940) Two in the sky – Victor Fleming (1943)

– Victor Fleming (1943) Guardians of the Galaxy – James Gunn (2014)

– James Gunn (2014) War of the Worlds – Byron Haskin (1953)

– Byron Haskin (1953) Piscosis – Alfred Hitchcock (1960)

– Alfred Hitchcock (1960) 2001: a space odyssey – Stanley Kubrick (1968)

– Stanley Kubrick (1968) Lawrence of Arabia – David Lean (1962)

– David Lean (1962) Untouchable – Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano (2011)

– Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano (2011) The dark knight – Christopher Nolan (2008)

– Christopher Nolan (2008) The 400 strokes – François Truffaut (1959)

– François Truffaut (1959) The american night – François Truffaut (1973)

– François Truffaut (1973) Citizen Kane – Orson Welles (1941)

– Orson Welles (1941) Fearless Captains – Victor Fleming (1937)

– Victor Fleming (1937) The best years of our life – William Wyler (1946)

– William Wyler (1946) Desert centaurs – John Ford (1956)

– John Ford (1956) Tootsie – Sydney Pollack (1982)

– Sydney Pollack (1982) The seven samurai – Akira Kurosawa (1954)

– Akira Kurosawa (1954) Dumbo – Walt Disney (1941)

