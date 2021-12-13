Steven Spielberg and the real killer shark that inspired Jaws

What really happened? It all has to do with a case that took place on the beaches of New Jersey in 1916. According to the story, a 2.7 meter long white shark It terrorized locals and tourists for two weeks (in the middle of the polio outbreak that brought many people to the beach), during which several attacks were carried out and 4 people died.

It all started on July 1, when a young man named Charles Vansant he was near the shore in shallow water, and there he was attacked by the shark that left him seriously injured. Vansant was rescued by other people nearby, but he had lost too much blood and died shortly after.

The second attack happened on July 6, about 70 kilometers from where Charles had been attacked. This time, the victim was Charles Bruder, who worked in the Hotel Essex and Sussex, who was also attacked in shallow waters very close to the shore of the beach, and died right there before someone could come to help him.

Jaws IMDb

Then, on July 8, attack number 3 took place 8 kilometers from the place, this time the shark approached a rescuer that he was saved because he scared him by trying to hit him with an oar, but later a policeman reported that he had to open fire on a shark that was approaching a group of children, about 50 kilometers from where the rescuer had reported it.

The next two cases occurred on July 11 and 12, which was when attacks began to be reported in the Matawan River, where a child presented a series of scrapes after an encounter with a shark and the next day a man saw the animal swimming upstream, but no one paid any attention. After their warnings were ignored, a boy named Lester stillwell He was dragged underwater by the animal and, although he was rescued, he died of his injuries shortly after.

It was then that the mayor of Matawan decided to offer a reward for whoever could kill the animal and they tried to capture it by placing a metal net, but on July 14 they discovered that the shark had broken it and escaped, but the fear did not last much longer, since a man named Michael Schleisser found the white shark of more than 160 kilos caught in his fishing net.

It is not really known if it was the same animal that produced all the attacks, but it is said that the animal had human remains in its stomach and that after Schleisser captured it, the attacks stopped. The case further inspired Peter benchley to write the novel that eventually became the Steven Spielberg (which also has an alleged connection to the mysterious murder case of The Lady of the Dunes).