Stallone reveals the first chosen to be Apollo Creed

One of the ingredients that made ‘Rocky‘became a cult movie was the performances of Carl weathers, the actor who played the braggart Apollo creed in the boxing ring. That fierce rival would be key to the point that the character reappeared successively in favor or against the role of Sylvester Stallone. However, only fate made the former football player appear on screen.

As Sylvester Stallone has confirmed, there was another choice before to be Apollo Creed. In fact, the actor has shared on his account Instagram what happened with a photograph of the year 1987 with both. The bad image preserved and the ‘bad memory’ of Rocky could cause the name of whoever lost the opportunity to be lost.

“For people who like little-known facts, here’s one. NI don’t remember this gentleman’s name, but until Carl Weathers showed up, this guy was going to play Apollo Creed. Fate or just bad luck? “Wrote Sylvester Stallone.

Ken Norton, the man who broke Muhammad Ali’s jaw

In reality, the name of the one chosen to be the protagonist in the ring is known. The lucky one was Kenneth Howard Norton, a 1.91 meter tall professional boxer also known as ‘The black Hercules’.

Ken Norton became WBC heavyweight champion and was measured with Muhammad Ali three times (with a controversial victory and two defeats). In fact, part of the character is based on those fights with one of the boxing legends in which broke Ali’s jaw with one of his punches.

Ken Norton retired from boxing with 42 wins and 7 losses, although with the record of being the only defender of the heavyweight title who failed to keep the belt more than one fight. After being crowned, he lost against Larry holmes with split decision of the judges and his rival held the throne seven years in a row while he could not win again.

Its quality and level was recorded with its inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 1992. He died at the age of 70 due to a heart attack after several years with health problems related largely to a serious traffic accident suffered in 1986.

The fight between Stallone and Weathers for the role

When boxer Ken Norton was ruled out was when Rocky’s managers chose Carl Weathers, a former football player who would perfectly fit the role of Apollo Creed. Interestingly, Ken Norton did get to participate in another popular movie (Mandingo) and had a small film career. And one of his sons, Ken Norton Jr., played American football for two great historic teams: the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. Today he is a coach.

On the other hand, Stallone knew well what he meant by “destiny” when choosing the new Apollo Creed. According to the protagonists, the choice of Carl Weathers also had something random. He was auditioning for the role with Sylvester Stallone and in one of the actions he hit Sly on the chin. The athlete apologized saying that if he were with a “real” actor and not an extra, he would do better. The director of the film, John G. Avildsen, smiled and told him that it was the actor and screenwriter who was in front of him. Weathers stared at Stallone until he said, “Well, maybe he’ll get better.” Stallone’s immediate reaction was to offer him the role in the movie.

