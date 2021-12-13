Sports medicine and nutrition expert reveals secrets to living longer

What to do, from a nutritional point of view, to live longer and better?

“It is not an easy answer. That’s why i wrote the book Fear of getting old. But if I have to summarize it, I would tell you: take care of your diet with a good traditional vegetable-based diet, avoiding gaining more than 5 kg of weight during early and middle adulthood “, Franco highlighted.

The pandemic of obesity and chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyles is accelerating, rendering many existing health financing models unsustainable. This will further increase social disparities in health, exacerbate poverty and unequal access to health care.

In Keyli’s opinion, “universal health coverage should be a right of every human being, but I believe that this is only possible if we invest adequate resources in preventive science and medicine, and not only in the search for new drug targets.”

Based on one of his studies, exercise will be one of the allies when it comes to reaching longevity because it keeps the heart strong and helps to achieve a healthy weight, as long as it is followed up with nutrition professionals and athletes. “Compared to the recommended level, the risk of mortality was lower at levels of physical activity well above the recommended target range,” the author described.

In that sense, doing one physical exercise per day or developing combined practices will allow you to reach an almost perfect longevity, taking into account that there are external factors that affect health. Among the physical activities classified as moderate, brisk walks, bicycle rides, dances and those that are carried out in a pool but do not have the requirement of swimming stand out.