SoFi Stadium said goodbye to Vicente Fernández with a standing ovation

Until at an NFL game rang the songs by Vicente Fernández, Mexican singer who passed away this Sunday morning at 81 years old, and after spending several days in a Guadalajara city hospital.

During the game between Chargers and Giants, the SoFi Stadium local sound put the song “Return Return”, one of the most iconic songs del Charro de Huentitán, who had an artistic career of more than 50 years.

The Chente’s death did not go unnoticed in the sports world, because yesterday also a minute of applause was dedicated to him prior to the Final of the Apertura 2021 Tournament, on the field of the Jalisco Stadium.

In the sound of the stadium you could also hear “Return Return”, song that the almost 60 thousand fans sang that packed the property this Sunday night to see the Atlas lift a title after 70 years after defeating León.

Until the President of the United States, Jon Biden mourned the death of Vicente Fernández. The president published a message on his official Twitter account where he said that the world of music lost an icon.