So you can detect hidden cameras with your cell phone

The hidden cameras are a frequent complaint in hotels and accommodation sites that come to use these devices of surveillance and, when discovered by the guests, they generate a lot of annoyance because they threaten the Privacy of people.

Faced with this problem, a group of researchers has made numerous efforts to take advantage of the smart technology and thus reduce the discomfort that can cause knowing that, in a place for which you paid, they monitor you from common objects like bottles or pictures.

Next at TechBit we tell you about a project designed to detect hidden cameras through your cell phone to avoid having an unpleasant experience during your stay or any other space you visit.

(Photo: Pexels)

The ToF and LiDAR sensors of your cell phone camera

A group of researchers from the National University of Singapore is developing a application which will be useful for the micro camera detection from espionage, many of them hidden in everyday objects.

The initiative arose from complaints about the use of surveillance cameras that with the passage of time and advances in technology have become difficult to detect devices for the human eye. Therefore, the app LAPD o Laser Assisted Photography Detection will be a tool at your fingertips.

(Photo: Pexels)

According to the researchers, the application LAPD will work with ToF sensors (Time of Flight) and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) that are integrated into the cameras cell phones smart phones, both Android and Apple.

They explained that although there are already tools that work via WiFi, they only detect the location of the hidden cameras, but the trick of the app that they propose is in the reflexes.

What happens is that ToF sensors emit laser signals that can detect reflections from hidden camera lenses; while the LiDAR potentiate their effectiveness by combining variables of distance, depth and intensity with computerized vision and machine learning to find these surveillance devices.

(Photo: Pexels)

Detect hidden cameras with your iPhone

According to the researchers, reliability of the detection system hidden cameras of the LAPD project is 88.9%, compared to 16.7% of false positives from the tests; Unlike other professional hidden camera detectors that get 62.3% reliability and 26.9% false positives.

If you are a user of Manzana, you should know that the cameras of the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad Pro 2020 and iPad Pro 2021 already have LiDAR sensors integrated from the factory, which allow the automatic detection of hidden cameras without the need for an app.

Manzana hopes that in a short time this discovery of the sensors will be used LiDAR to develop an app that the rest of your brand’s devices can download from the App Store and use it.

(Photo: Pexels)

Although some devices of Android As the Galaxy S20 Ultra or Huawei P30 Pro have ToF sensors, the researchers at the National University of Singapore hope to release the application soon and that it can be implemented on various devices.

Now you know that the technology of camera of your cell phone, In addition to helping you capture great photos, it can save you from a case of espionage without requiring sophisticated and professional equipment.

