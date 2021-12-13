SMEs: this is what you need to know about the Trust Regime for Legal Persons

Written by Escuela Bancari … on 13 Dec 2021

The 2022 tax reform is based on the reform, addition and repeal of different provisions of the laws: Income Tax (ISR), Value Added (VAT), Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS), Tax on New Cars (ISAN ), Federal Tax Code (CFF), as well as other regulations.

This article will describe, creatingl Simplified Trust Regime for Legal Persons, which from our perspective is one of the reforms that represents the most advantages for micro and small companies.

The Simplified Regime of Trust for Legal Entities is contained in Chapter XII of Title VII of the Income Tax Law and will be in force as of January 1, 2022. In accordance with the provision, in this regime all legal entities resident in Mexico that are only constituted by individuals, whose total income in the immediately preceding fiscal year does not exceed the amount of 35 million pesos, or that they start operations and estimate that their total income will not exceed said amount.

The simplification regime establishes that legal entities they will determine the tax of the provisional payments as of the annual tax, from the determination of the fiscal profit. The tax profit will be obtained by subtracting from the income actually collected in the period, the deductions disbursed within the fiscal year and the participation of the workers in the profits of the companies paid in the same period and, where appropriate, the fiscal losses occurred in fiscal years. previous that had not been diminished. The tax to be determined may be credited with the provisional payments of the same fiscal year made previously, as well as the withholding that had been made to the taxpayer in the same period., the result will be applied the rate of 30 percent.

Income actually collected in the period – Deductions paid in the period = Tax Profit

Tax Profit x Tax rate (30%) = Tax for the period

For the purposes of this regime, the expenses that may be considered as deductible are:

Received either for returns, or discounts or bonuses, provided that they had been accumulated in the corresponding income.

Acquisitions of merchandise, as well as raw materials.

Net expenses incurred by discounts, or bonuses or returns.

Investments.

The interests paid derived from the activity without any adjustment, as well as those generated by capital borrowed, as long as said capital has been invested for the purposes of the activities of the legal entity and the corresponding tax receipt is obtained.

Fees paid by employers to the IMSS.

Contributions made for the creation or increase of reserves for pension funds or personnel retirement, complementary to those established by the Social Security Law and of seniority premiums established in the terms of the Income Tax Law.

The determination of the cash flow tax represents for this type of companies advantages not only from the administrative point of view, but also from the economic point of view because the tax burden is significantly reduced, which will allow micro and small businesses capitalize much faster and direct those resources towards new investments.

It is important to point out that all those companies that meet the requirements indicated above; must submit no later than January 31, 2022, a notice of updating of economic activities and obligations before the Tax Administration Service; In the event that the taxpayer does not present the notice indicated above, the tax authority has the power to update economic activities and obligations without the need for the taxpayer to make the notice.

The author: Verónica Zepeda Vargas, professor at the Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Campus Ciudad de México.